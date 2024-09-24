“To become a JP you have to be nominated. So they nominate you to the local MP who puts your name forward to the Justice Department Minister. From there you have your interview and police check and all the rest.”

He said a highlight of his time as a JP in Blenheim happened at the start of his service.

“While I was here I worked with Cambodian refugees helping them get permanent residence. That was one of my most pleasing moments.”

In 1990 Stirling moved to Levin for work and continued to serve as a JP, he said.

“I became a member of the Levin Cosmopolitan Club which is where I would see most of my clients. It was my office of sorts, people would come there and present their certificates and whatnot.”

In his 42 years as a JP he only had one problem he couldn’t fix for a client .

“I was chatting to this person who wanted out of a timeshare. Now, being mindful that it was under Business UK, I knew that it fell under a different jurisdiction. I helped the person with the signing of the form and going through the 28 clauses. We put it forward to a Sydney lawyer but it turns out I had missed one clause, so it was rejected. That’s the only one I had in 42 years.”

The role of a JP is important, said Stirling and should be taken seriously.

“You have to realise you are not above the law, and that the law applies to everyone. In the role you have to remember to hold yourself to a high standard and there are duties you are obligated to do.”

Stirling said he has enjoyed getting to know different people.

“No two cases are the same and you meet all kinds of people. When the phone goes and you pick up, you don’t know the person’s background, it’s just about helping them. I aim to help people with their legal rights and the forms they need to fill out - both the original and copies. Most of the time I would authenticate documents and certificates.”

He said he has enjoyed his time as a JP.

“I’ve enjoyed serving the community but it was time for me to retire.”

In a letter sent to Stirling, Secretary for Justice Andrew Kibblewhite thanked him for his service.

“I note you were appointed on June 15 1982 and I would like to take this opportunity to record my sincere appreciation for the most notable service you have provided to the New Zealand community in this important voluntary role over the last 42 years.”















