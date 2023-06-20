Aaron Campbell (left), assistant coach Olwyn Humphreys, Blair Smith, and head coach Logan Amer celebrate the double Kiwi success on the bocce court.

Aaron Campbell, of Levin, claimed the first gold medal for New Zealand at the Special Olympics World Summer Games on the third day of the competition when medals started pouring in.

“It feels great,” smiled the elated bocce player after holding off Paraguay’s Oscar Ocampos 6-3 in a tense final in which the players swapped the lead several times.

“There was a bit of back and forth, but I got there.”

“When he went 3-2 up, I got a little bit nervous, but just focused on my game,” said the team’s only representative from Horowhenua.

Coach Logan Amer could not stop grinning next to the golden boy, who had never travelled overseas before, but is now walking tall on the other side of the world.

“If you see where Aaron has come from, from a small town like Levin, and a small club, I’m so proud. He has been playing for many years and with all the work he has put in, he really deserves this moment,” said Amer.

“I’m over the moon for him, and so proud, and I know how proud his family will be back home.”

The New Zealand party at Berlin’s Messe convention centre was complete when Blair Smith, of Rangiora, also claimed a bronze in bocce after comprehensively beating Alexandr Chernyavskiy, of Kazakhstan.

That result was particularly pleasing for Smith because the Kazakh player had earlier beaten him in pool play, so the North Canterbury player just sneaked into the bronze medal match on a points differential.

Both athletes will have to wait until Wednesday evening to collect medals in the formal ceremony.



