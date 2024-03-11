Levin United have made the final of the Manawatu reserve grade competition.

Brothers, fathers, sons and cousins ... whānau connections in the only men’s softball team in Horowhenua run deep.

Levin United represent everything that is good about club softball - the ability for generations to be involved in the same team.

Walter and Aaron Raiapa, Dylan and Whatu Kiriona, and Clayton and Shane Wadsworth are all fathers and sons respectively, while Adam and Mike Hori Te Pa are brothers.

In the absence of a Horowhenua club competition, the Levin United team compete in the Manawatū reserve grade and now find themselves in the final after beating Dodgers 12-8 in the semifinal at Calhoun Park in Palmerston North at the weekend.

Levin United will have to call on those close bonds and all those years of backyard practice as they prepare for what will be a tough final against Huia Warriors in the Manawatū reserve grade competition this weekend.

It’s a big deal for the Levin softball community and there is sure to be a large amount of support at the ground.

Levin United made the final by virtue of a 12-8 semifinal win against Dodgers at the weekend, with Dean Rauhihi, Aaron Taiapa and Corey Matakatea showing out with bat in hand, and Matakatea and Taiapa sharing duties on the pitching mound.

The final is a replay of the 2022 final between Levin United and Huia Warriors, with Warriors proving too strong that day, and they would be firm favourites to repeat the dose.

Levin United didn’t field a team last year so have defied all predictions to make the final this season, and despite being underdogs are in with a starter’s chance.

The game starts at 12.30pm.

LEVIN UNITED: Aaron Taiapa, Walter Taiapa, Dean Rauhihi, Spencer Hudson, Corey Matakatea, Whatu Kiriona, Dylan Kiriona, Brent Ruruku, Adam Hori Te Pa, Mike Hori Te Pa, Benji Gabby, Brian Allan, Pere Nepia, Charles McFaddyn, Tony Williams, John Workman, Clayton Wadsworth, Shane Wadsworth.