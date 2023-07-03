Six two-storey homes will replace tornado-damaged Kāinga Ora houses at 1 and 3 Goldsmith Crescent.

Six two-storey homes will replace tornado-damaged Kāinga Ora houses at 1 and 3 Goldsmith Crescent.

Kāinga Ora is planning to replace a few homes it owns in Levin that were damaged in last year’s tornado.

It wants to replace 1 and 3 Goldsmith Crescent with six two-storey, two-bedroom homes.

It has already gained consent to replace homes at 2 Montgomery St and 138 Cambridge St with six two-bedroom homes, four of which will have special access for those who need them. The two homes are vacant and demolition is expected to start soon.

Design plans in progress for 2 Montgomery St in Levin. Photo / Kāinga Ora

Land set aside for future housing development on Kawiu Rd, near Ryder Crescent, is having infrastructure improved, and plans to achieve rezoning of that area are underway.

Discussions are underway with landowners and the council on this and a Structure Plan will need to be developed to aid this.

The land at 123 Kawiu Rd is already in the hands of Kāinga Ora.

Other homes, including quite a few on Goldsmith Crescent, have been investigated regarding replacement but that has been shelved for now.