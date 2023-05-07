Levin tattoo artist Libby Bruhn.

A Levin tattoo artist who inks over cancer scars as part of her work is organising a breast cancer fundraiser.

With 15 years in the profession Libby Bruhn has been in a position to see first-hand the battle that many of her customers have had with the disease.

A tattoo artist couldn’t help but get to know their client on a personal level. It’s the nature of the job, with hours often spent in shared company and a lot of repeat business.

“A lot of my clients have had cancer,” she said.

“I never really had much of an awareness before this, but I have got to know many people who have gone through this or are on this journey right now,” she said.

“It makes you very aware. And it makes you aware that it is not just them, but their entire family that it affects.”

As a female tattoo artist, many of her clients were women that felt comfortable coming to her for more personal tattoos, like a nipple tattoo following breast cancer surgery.

“I suppose when you are tattooing a nipple it is only natural that they might feel more comfortable with another woman,” she said.

But it wasn’t just women wanting their scars covered with art. Many men, too, had booked in to have scaring covered.

Bruhn had been involved for many years with Levin Performing Arts Society and approached the LPAS committee to see if its venue and stage could be used for the cancer fundraiser.

The idea for an afternoon tea with entertainment at the venue quickly grew legs and now four performers, two comedians and a dance group had been booked. The venue could seat a maximum of 120 people, and Bruhn was hoping for a sell-out.

Comedians booked were Anna Harkin and Krystine Nation, while performers singing would be Ria Saili, Emma Conway, Jenna Wicks and Sacha Forbes.

All money raised would go towards Breast Cancer NZ for research, education and patient support.

The Pink Ribbon Afternoon Tea would be held at Levin Performing Arts Centre, Queen St, on Sunday, May 28. Tickets were available at levinperformingarts.com.



