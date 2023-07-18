Levin striker tops goal-scoring table

Ollie James scored his 16th goal for the season in Levin AFC's 4-1 win against Palmerston North Boys' High School.

Levin AFC Men’s Premiership team produced their best performance of the season with a comprehensive 4-1 win over Palmerston North Boys’ High School First XI at the weekend.

Levin were beaten by PNBHS at Arena Turf the last time the two teams had met and were keen to atone for that loss and started the game strongly.

In the fifth minute, a superb long throw-in from Keegan Chapman found Levin striker Jaedyn Dawson, who used his pace to get around his defender and poke the ball into the bottom corner, giving his side the perfect start.

Olly James doubled the buffer for Levin in the 14th minute, extending his lead in the Horizons Premiership Golden Boot race. He has been in superb form and his 16-goal season tally is seven goals ahead of the next-ighest goal scorer in the competition.

PNBHS enjoyed some long periods of possession, but Levin were patient and kept their shape and structure to ensure there was no way through for the talented PNBHS players.

It took a piece of remarkable individual brilliance from PNBHS striker Darren Juru in the 30th minute to break the Levin defence. Goalkeeper Bayley Butler-Easton could only watch on as the left-footed strike sizzled into the top corner.

The teams headed into the halftime break at 2-1 and while Levin felt in control, they knew full well what Boys’ High were capable of, so had to ensure they brought the same intensity to the second half.

Levin continued to play intelligent football and the midfield trio of Toby James, Jordan Calder and Cody Stewart dominated their counterparts and linked up well with the attacking threats of Tahana Perigo, Jaedyn Dawson and Olly James and had the Boys’ High players scrambling to keep themselves in the game.

James clinched his brace in the 67th minute with a scintillating wonder-strike that left the Boys’ High keeper with absolutely no chance. Less than 10 minutes later, substitute Tainui Baker got amongst the action and nodded home a header from close range to put the result beyond doubt.

The bench was emptied, and the substitutes all made contributions and ensured Boys’ High had no way back into the match. Overall, it was a satisfying team effort and the hard work in trainings was paying dividends on game day.

In other results, the Levin Reserves played out a 0-0 draw with PNBHS 2nd XI in the Championship, Levin Colts went down to Div 1 champions North End Old Boys. In Div 2, Levin Sports had a 2-2 draw with North End Vets and in Div 3 Levin Social had a 1-0 win over North End Social. In the Master’s League,, Levin Vets travelled to Wanganui Marist Masters and came home with a 5-1 win, and the Levin AFC Women’s team capped off a great weekend with a 1-1 away draw with Takaro X-Force on Sunday.

This weekend sees the return of junior and college football so Donnelly Park will be a hive of football activity as we get down to the business end of the season.

