A beaten and burnt out Holden Commodore found in Levin after being reported stolen.

It’s a hassle having your car pinched so you have to make it as hard as you can for any would-be burglar.

That’s the key message from a car safety day being held in Levin this weekend in an effort to stem car-related crime, organised by Horowhenua District Neighbourhood Support, with the support of Repco, Levin Police and Levin Community Patrol.

The safety initiative comes at the same time Levin Police have released a statement urging the public to take extra precautions to keep vehicles safe following an increase in reported stolen vehicles and theft from vehicles in the region.

Horowhenua Neighbourhood Support coordinator Deborah Campbell said it was an opportunity to make their vehicles - and trailers - safer by using deterrent measures.

“This is to help promote safety and help people make their vehicles more safe,” she said.

“Times are tough. People are struggling and it’s not just the loss of a vehicle, it’s the knock-on effect ... insurances, loss of a vehicle, having to find a replacement, parents with children who can’t get them to school, or work ... all these things come into it when you have your vehicle stolen.”

There will be free safety advice for car owners with police on hand to give instruction on how to fit security clamps and locks, including anti-theft screws to licence plates, and wheel clamps.

Horowhenua District Neighbourhood Support coordinator Deborah Campbell and Repco branch manager Ian Fowler.

Car break-ins and car and trailer theft had risen dramatically in recent years. There had also been a spate of car licence plates being unscrewed and stolen.

Elderly were particularly impacted by vehicle theft as it impacted their mobility and ability to meet essential engagements, like medical appointments. It wasn’t helped that specific car types like Mazda Demio were popular among thieves, as it is a common car of choice among elderly.

This Mazda Demio was found at Gladstone Reserve.

The launch of the initiative starts tomorrow at the carpark at Repco between 9am and 1pm. There will be a barbecue operating. Repco was also making available safety products at discounted prices for the duration of the launch.

Meanwhile, people were being urged to contact police if they had information relating to this type of offending and suggested vehicle owners implement the following preventative measures.

- Ensure the vehicle is locked and parked off the road, out of sight, or in secure car parking where possible.

- Consider a vehicle alarm or vehicle immobiliser

- Purchase a steering wheel lock

- Remove valuables and credit cards from the vehicle

Anyone that sees suspicious activity should call police on 111 as an incident is happening, or 105 with any information after the fact. Information could also be provided anonymously via the Crimestoppers number 0800 555 111.

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.