Levin police arrested a man within minutes of jewellery store being robbed.

A team of Levin-based police officers were quickly on hand to arrest a robber who damaged a jewellery store on Thursday afternoon. Within minutes of leaving the store with stolen items, the robber ran into police officers, who arrested him.

A police spokesperson said the robbery took place about 1.45pm. Workers at nearby businesses said they saw a lot of smoke coming out of the store as a fog cannon went off. They thought the shop was on fire. “We were expecting the fire service to turn up, but nothing happened.”

However, the alarm was sounded immediately and police who were nearby on other jobs pursued and nabbed the robber within 15 minutes of him smashing his way through the store.

“A 27-year-old man has been charged in relation to the aggravated robbery,” the police spokesperson said. He was scheduled to appear in Levin District Court on Friday afternoon.