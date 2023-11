John and Shelley Brown, from Levin, were the winners of the Golf Croquet Doubles in the central regions veterans tournament.

Levin Croquet had several Association and Golf Croquet members playing in the Central Regions NZ Veterans Tournament that ran from November 8 to 12. The competition was strong in both codes.

John and Shelley Brown, from Levin, were the winners of the Golf Croquet Doubles. Several Levin club members turned out for the tournament, playing both croquet codes: Golf Croquet and Association Croquet.