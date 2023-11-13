Levin Masters Swimming Club holding open night

Levin Msters Swimming Club is holding an open night next week.

Just keep swimming...just keep swimming...

It might sound like famous a line from the children’s movie Finding Nemo, but the Levin Masters Swimming Club is holding an open night soon to encourage people to do just that - just keep swimming.

The club is holding an open night next week at Horowhenua Aquatic Centre for anyone interested to find out more about the club. The evening will involve a display of a skills and drills session used to improve a swimmers technique, fitness, and sometimes speed, and was a chance to meet club members.

Club patron Lesley Parkin said the emphasis of the club was on “fitness, fun and friendship”. It currently had 25 members, but there was always room for more.

Parkin said the word “Masters” could sometimes be seen as a limiting factor for membership, but it was somewhat of a misnomer. The current membership was aged between 18 and 80 that ranged in ability from “competitive” to “improvers”.

The club also regularly sent teams to “Masters Games” which covered a very wide range of activities and sports which applies to those in older age groups.

The ‘official’ Master in Swimming internationally is 25 or more although swimming in NZ has taken the stance that anyone aged 18 or more to ensure more people continue to maintain an interest in fitness and water confidence through Masters swimming.

The Levin Club has had a busy year with Open Water Swims, Fun Meets in Taupo and Lower Hutt, NZ National Championships, Interclub Postal events, also a coaching programme over eight weeks involving a group of club members, along with the regular fortnightly Friday club night.

Levin Masters Swimming Club members at a recent event at Rotorua.

Meanwhile, the Open night get-together was timely as November is Water Safety Month. Although the club does not teach learn to swim, it was concious of how important learning to swim is - whatever your age - and that being comfortable and confident in the water is an essential life skill.

The club meets fortnightly at the Levin Aquatic Centre.

The Open Club Night is on Friday, November 24, anytime between 6pm and 8pm. There will also be some fun relays followed by a supper.

For more information contact the club via Facebook – Levin Masters Swimming Club.

