Jochebel Taylor (left) plays a cheeky village dancer, while brother Ezekiel has several roles, including a tap-dancing cow, in the Levin Little Theatre production of Puss in Boots in November.

Cheeky and shy is how one could describe the two eldest Taylor children, who for the first time in their lives will appear on stage together in Levin Little Theatre’s latest production.

While Jochebel is the slightly cheeky one, she also plays a role as a troublemaking village dancer in the play; older brother Ezekiel is the quiet one.

“Acting is really bringing him out of his shell, he is not his reserved self once he gets into his role. He is also becoming more outgoing in real life thanks to his acting,” said mum Chanelle.

Ezekiel said it was great in a play to be able to be someone you are not.

Quiet Ezekiel has already received an award at school for involvement with Levin community theatre and was nominated as most improved performer.

Both children take dancing lessons and love dancing and acting. They go to Hype, too, every week, so acting, singing and dacing have enthralled both and a younger sibling, too, is getting the bug. Younger brother Ezra, 3, also dances but is not yet ready for a role on stage.

They will both be part of Puss in Boots, which starts on the weekend, on November 3.

While Jochebel will focus on one role, Ezekiel has a few roles to study: from a tap-dancing cow to a ballroom dancer and a fisherman dancer. Jochebel is the youngest actor in that play.

“Levin’s Little Theatre has lots of inspiring people, like Belinda Chainey, who plays the main character in Puss in Boots.”

Dancing they do weekly with Cathy Inga School of Dance, where Cathy and Bronya are their teachers. At the little theatre it is Linda Buckley who inspires them.

Puss in Boots will be on stage at Levin Little Theatre, 75 Weraroa Rd, Levin, for three weekends in November: on Friday, Saturday (November 3, 4, 10, 11,17 and 18) and Sunday (5, 12).

Tickets available from: https://www.trybooking.com/nz/events/landing/10479



