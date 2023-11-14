The Levin jumpouts trails continue to serve the wellbeing of horses in exercise, fitness and education.

The Levin Equine Training Facility continues to attract large entries to its jumpouts trials as horse trainers look to unlock the potential of the facility.

Of the 109 horses that entered the jumpout trails on Tuesday, many were unnamed horses and young unraced horses that appreciated the patience of experienced barrier staff and less rigid start times.

Levin Racing Club does a good job in presenting the monthly jumpouts, which are a real asset to participants and stakeholders in the New Zealand Racing industry, the owners, trainers, and most importantly serving the wellbeing of horses in exercise, fitness and education.

Leading central districts trainers bought large teams. Waverley trainer Bill Thurlow brought a team of eight horses, Fraser Auret had a team of 12, Kevin Myers had nine, Lisa Latta had 12 and Chrissy Bambry had seven, while local trainers Illone Kelly (seven) and Josh Shaw (six) have always utilised jumpouts on their back doorstep.

And they're off ... the field leaves the barriers for a heat at the Levin Jumpout trials.

RESULTS:

HEAT 1 2YO 600M: 1 Yes Yes Yes/Julinsky Princess f F Auret M Singh, 2 Contributor g K Myers L Sutherland, 3 Ribchester/Min River H Auret M Hudson. Time: 35.78.

HEAT 2 2YO 600M: 1 Vanish F Auret M Singh, 2 Embellish/Alphabetical H Auret L Hemi, 3 Optimus Prince L Latta T Johnson. Time: 35.79.

HEAT 3 3YO MDN 600M: 1 Per Incanto/Pukalee g S Brown B Herd, 2 3 Korolova P Didham T Davies , 3 El Roca S Mercer C Dell. Time: 35.77.

HEAT 4 3YO MDN 850M: 1 Vitaci R Bergerson B Herd, 2 Vadamos/Daybreak J Rathbone L Sutherland, 3 Windspelle/The Greatpickpocket c L Latta T Johnson. Time: 50.34.

HEAT 5 3YO Mdn 850M: 1 Flickering Neon B Thurlow S O’Malley, 2 Derryn f D Cunningham, 3 He’s All Fabulous B Lammas. Time: 51.34.

HEAT 6 3YO MDN 850M: 1 Healthy Regrets F Auret M Singh, 2 Eminent/Flower Girl J Shaw T Davies, 3 Elvaber B Thurlow S O’Malley. Time: 50.77.

HEAT 7 3YO MDN 850M: 1 Sir Victor I Kelly M Hudson, 2 Savabeel f R Bergerson B Herd, 3 Odee B Thurlow S O’Malley. Time: 51.33.

HEAT 8 MDN 850M: 1 Emerald Rose D Jensen A Mudhoo, 2 Echoes of Heaven/Gold Penny J Shaw C Carmine, 3 Rakanui K Myers M Hudson. Time: 50.90.

HEAT 9 OPEN 850M: 1 Sergio C Bambry C Dell, 2 Marotiri Marsta B Lammas C Carmine, 3 Bella Corno C Bambry L Sutherland. Time: 48.63.

HEAT 10 3YO MDN 1000M: 1 Head First J Benner H Wynyard, 2 Almanzor/Midnight B Thurlow S O’Malley, 3 Malachy J Rathbone L Sutherland. Time: 60.34.

HEAT 11 3YO MDN 1000M: 1 Unusual Suspect/Delgatie Princess g F Auret M Singh, 2 On Alert I Kelly J Chung, 3 Tiger Express L Latta C Dell. Time: 59.68.

HEAT 12 MDN 1000M: 1 Perfect Posy T Allan T Allan, 2 Belardo S Dougan J Chung, 3 Flerta J Shaw T Davies. Time: 59.02.

HEAT 13 MDN 1000M: 1 Complex I Kelly B Herd, 2 Unusual Suspect/Shibboleth g F Auret M Singh, 3 Jaklion D Parry T Davies. Time: 60.12.

HEAT 14 MDN 1000M: 1 Niagara/Devine Miss Em I Kelly A Mudhoo, 2 Unusual Suspect/Volaisha f F Auret, 3 Picadilly Lilly G Vile M Hudson. Time: 60.98.

HEAT 14A MDN 1000M: 1 Highly Lethal B McDermott J Chung, 2 Preeminence R Lockett L Sutherland, 3 Pure Champion K Myers M Hudson. Time: 59.98.

HEAT 15 OPEN 1000M: 1 Amend I Kelly A Mudhoo, 2 Sweetjineen R Bergerson B Herd, 3 Colorado Silver J Benner L Sutherland. Time: 59.25.

HEAT 16 OPEN 1000M: 1 Lincoln Falls L Latta T Johnson, 2 Rhenaus R Bergerson T Taiaroa, 3 Sindacato R Bergerson B Herd. Time: 59.16.

HEAT 17 MDN 1200M: 1 Flying Mack H Auret L Hemi, 2 Unusual Suspect/Mini Pearl g F Auet JP, 3 Fern Flats K Myers J Chung. Time: 1.14:58.

HEAT 18 1200M: 1 Nothing Unusual J Lavelle/S Rennie J Chung, 2 Unusually Petite F Auret M Singh, 3 The Bicester B Beatson T Davies. Time: 1.12:43.

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.