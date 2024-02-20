There were 80 horses entered at the Levin jump-out trials this morning.

There were 80 horses entered at the jump-out trials this morning at Levin Equine Training Centre.

While the jump-outs are used primarily as both an education and fitness tool for trainers in readying their horses for race day, in recent times the results of the jump-outs have been collated and recorded for publication.

Punters would be well warned to take the results with a grain of salt as there is little at stake and many horses hit the line still under a hold from their riders.

The jump-outs are held at least once a month and are well patronised by trainers in the Central Districts. The results also include times and the margins between the top three placings.

RESULTS:

HEAT 1 2YO 400M: 1 Motor Boat P Didham T Davies, 2 US Navy Flag f R Bergerson B Herd, 3 El Roca P Didham C Lindsay. Margins: 2 3/4l, 4l. Time: 20.25.

HEAT 2 2YO 600M: 1 Darci Brahma/Heni g M Breslin J Chung, 2 Eminent/Musical Maji c H Auret L Hemi, 3 Tivaci f R Bergerson B Herd. Margins: 3 1 1/4l, 1 1/4l. Time: 35.61.

HEAT 3 2YO MDN 850M: 1 Charm Spirit c L Latta L Hemi, 2 Magnus Khan A Meadows M Hudson, 3 Sweynesse g M Oulaghan H Wilson. Margins: 2 1 1/4l, 1/2l. Time: 51.39.

HEAT 4 2YO Mdn 850M: 1 Sweyenesse A Meadows M Hudson, 2 Per Incanto f M Oulaghan H Wilson, 3 Time Test/Shanina I Kelly Ayush Mudhoo. Margins: Neck, 1 1/4l. Time: 54.55.

HEAT 5 3YO Mdn 850M: 1 Sweet Orange f S Fannin H Schofer, 2 Time Test f L Elliot H Andrew, 3 Mongolian Khan/Shincansen J Rathbone L Hemi. Margins: 1l, 1 1/4l. Time: 51.51.

HEAT 6 3YO MDN 850M: 1 Jamaica Bay K Gray H Andrew, 2 Keeping Time L Latta L Hemi, 3 Predecessor J Shaw B Herd. Margins: Neck, 1 3/4l. Time: 50.9.

HEAT 7 MDN 850M: 1 Lucky Penny J Shaw C Carmine, 2 Zeddiani K Gray H Andrew, 3 Shirley Temple M Breslin J Chung. Margins: 1 1/4l, head. Time: 50.41.

HEAT 8 OPN 850M: 1 Guessing Game M Hill L Sutherland, 2 Sevenayes M Breslin J Chung. Margin: 15l. Time: 50.47.

HEAT 9 2YO/3YO MDN 1000M: 1 Goddess L Tanner R Bishop, 2 Tivaci/Holiness W Moorehead J Mudhoo, 3 Betukhan L Latta L Hemi. Margins: 2l, 3 1/2l. Time: 59.99.

HEAT 10 MDN 1000M: 1 Saumosaurus G Mckay A Mudhoo, 2 Puccini/Bella’s Delight J Shaw C Lindsay, 3 Saint Oliver S Brown B Herd. Margins: 2l, nose. Time: 59.89.

HEAT 11 MDN 1000M: 1 Lynx L Latta L Hemi, 2 Grey Invader B McDermott J Chung, 3 Acorn S Kay A Mudhoo. Margins: 2l, 10l. Time: 60.84.

HEAT 12 OPEN 1000M: 1 Hemi Ridapest L Latta L Hemi, 2 Devine Spirit B McDermott J Chung, 3 Free Range G Vile C Carmine. Margins: 2 1/4l. Time: 59.37.

HEAT 13 OPEN 1000M: 1 Perfect Sister G Vile T Davies, 2 Share Power D Parry C Carmine, 3 Rev It Up Rusty L Latta L Hemi. Margins: 3l, 1 3/4l. Time: 58.73.

HEAT 14 MDN 1200M: 1 Timmy S Kay L Sutherland, 2 Zed/Cape Sista R Connors, 3 The Stolen One T Allan. Margins: 1l, 2 1/4l. Time: 1.12.26.

HEAT 15 MDN 1200M: 1 Zed/Menzies J Shaw J Chung, 2 Ocean Park/Amisfield R Connors, 3 Mainsail L Latta L Hemi. Margins: 3l, 1 1/4l. Time: 1.13.01.