Levin Hustle had a Baseball in Schools programme this year and of the 10 schools participating five managed to put together teams for an end-of-year tournament on Friday, March 15.

The Levin Hustle Baseball Club is going from strength to strength, with 125 players over 15 teams in various age groups.

Even Wellington rep players come and play ball here, said club president Hendrix Warren. This year he managed to acquire the service of an American baseball player with college games under his belt. Scott Laur hails from New Mexico, studied psychology at the Hawaii Pacific University and is now based in Colorado.

Scott Laur was in Levin for six months to help the Levin Hustle Baseball Club establish a baseball in school programme.

It was his college baseball experience, playing NCAA baseball for his university, that persuaded Hendrix to approach him to help a school baseball programme.

Since September of last year Scott visited 15 Horowhenua schools and managed to get a programme going in 10. On Friday, March 15 five schools managed to put together a team to play a tournament to celebrate the end of the Baseball in School programme for the year.

“The main focus was on Year 7 and students but anyone from Year 3 or 4 to Year 10 could participate,” Scott said. “There are some amazing players among these kids. Some already throw curve balls.”

He said Levin had come as a bit of a culture shock, being a small town, but other than that he has found his time here phenomenal.

“Sadly, not all schools had a team for the tournament, but each school had at least one teacher taking part in the programme, so I hope they will keep the programme going.”

Scott is hoping to study medicine next and combine his knowledge of both with sport in the future. Back home he will be coaching a youth side and spend time mental coaching too.

Ōtaki College Blue (Year 7 and 8) won the tournament, with a 6-4 win over Levin Intermediate Red in the final.

“A great day for all of the teams, and an awesome experience for them to play baseball (many were playing their first ever game of baseball),” said Hendrix. “We are already looking forward to next year’s tournament.”