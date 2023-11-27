Bob Cooper-Grundy and Kate Marshall will play at Levin Folk Music Club.

Well-travelled musicians Bob Cooper-Grundy and Kate Marshall have been announced as special guests when Levin Folk Music club meets again Friday, December 8.

Bob and Kate are based in the Wairarapa but play gigs regularly around the southern half of the North Island. Their song list ranges from the swing sounds of Texasto blues and jazz served up in the Bob and Kate way.

Bob has pursued obscurity now for some 50-odd years, playing blues guitar and singing country songs. He has opened for Guy Clark, Townes van Zandt, Tom Russell and Jimmy Lafave. He plays finger-picking and slide guitar.

Kate plays violin, accordion and flute and sings quite beautifully. She started with classical piano and singing in choirs. In this gig she might add in her new secret weapon of jazz glockenspiel.

Bob Cooper-Grundy and Kate Marshall.

Bob and Kate have played at most of the folk clubs in the Wellington area, at Folk Festivals as well as at Jazz in Martinborough. Kate has played with all female supergroup The Raven Mavens, while Bob has done the odd gig with harmonica maestro Neil Billington.

Together they have provided some extra textures for Butter Wouldn’t Melt’s recent performances at the Auckland and Wellington Folk Festivals.

The evening begins with a blackboard of items. Supper will follow with the guest appearing after supper. Entry cost is $7 for members, $12 for non members and $3 for students. Please note, there is no eftpos.

Levin Folk Music Club meets at the Scottish Society Hall in Bartholomew Rd.





- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.