Levin. It’s famous for ... music?

It could be that the town once dubbed the most boring in New Zealand can shed that moniker judging by the number of musicians showing up on every street corner.

From ukulele groups to death metal bands, folk balladeers to rappers, punk, country and reggae, a diversity of talent will again take to the streets to celebrate New Zealand Music Month in May.

The Levin street music extravaganza started in 2014 when local music shop owners Paul and Eboney King organised a select group of performers to play live on Oxford St.

But even they were amazed at the diverse range of music and quality of musicians that contributed to what quickly became an annual event.

“We’ve been told by organisers it’s the biggest small-town event of its kind for New Zealand Music Month,” they said.

“I think we wanted to bring all these musicians and music groups and clubs that we knew of together for a day to celebrate, but even we were shocked at the amount of talent and the range of talent that is out there.

“It’s become a chance to show off what is a pretty diverse music scene in Levin. We’re not that sleepy really - this is really out there when you think about it.

“It really has to be acknowledged and celebrated.”

In 2017, organisers received a letter from New Zealand Music Commission which said Levin “embodies the entire spirit of NZ Music Month. A local community sharing in a fun day of music and activities that is all of their own doing.”

“We often mention Levin as a yardstick for how communities can make the most of NZ Music Month.”

Levin boasts numerous ukulele groups, choirs, street singers, rappers, folk musicians, poets and bands like P’nut Slab, Power Cut, Make Believe and Dragon Scales who are all keen to play for free on May 24.

That’s probably just as well as applications for funding to help with promotion and equipment hire were all turned down this year, which meant organisers are relying on word of mouth, social media and mainstream media, and a band of volunteers.

They are open to a major sponsor coming on board. In the past, they have used any funding to assist with advertising and equipment hire.

Last year there were 14 stages set up across town at venues such as Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Levin Library and Levin Mall, while businesses like Firebird Cafe also opened doors with set stages.

The Kings have a stage inside their shop and plan to perform themselves, while there will be karaoke and an instrument lounge set up for people who want to join in.

Levin Music Festival to celebrate New Zealand Music Month will be held on Oxford St on May 25 between 10am and 4pm.