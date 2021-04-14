The car and trailer carrying steel collided with a power pole and blocked a major highway east of Levin.

A car towing a trailer heavily laden with steel took out a large power pole when it veered off a major State Highway near Levin this morning.

The car had multiple occupants, who on first report released by police communications had all managed to escape injury.

The power pole came to rest on an orchard of apple trees, falling directly east away from the road.

A truck full of New Zealand Army soldiers was in the same line of traffic and was first on the scene and assisted in diverting traffic safely.

Police arrived soon after and traffic was down to one lane as the trailer and steel was moved.

The accident happened on a notorious crash hot spot on Arapaepae Rd, near popular produce store Garden of York, although in recent times there had been few incidents thanks to a new turning bay for southbound traffic.

Members of the New Zealand Army stopped to help alert traffic on State Highway 57, east of Levin.

Garden of York and neighbouring properties were immediately without power as a result of the crash, although power has now been restored.