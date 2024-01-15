Levin Bridge Club: Bridge is good for your health

Levin bridge players say the game is addictive.

The Levin Bridge Club is getting ready for a new year and believe their game is good for your health, but it can be addictive.

Why healthy? Well, they quote a study done in 2000 at the University of California, Berkeley, that found strong evidence that an area in the brain used in playing bridge stimulates the immune system.

At the Levin Bridge Club, they play contract duplicate bridge. This is a way of playing where you can win, even if you get bad cards all night!

Bernard Long invites new players to “come along to the lessons and allow us to explain how the game works”.

Bridge can be played at many different levels. Some people get most enjoyment by playing competitively and playing in the many tournaments offered around the country. Others prefer to come along and have a good game of cards and enjoy the social side of our club with their friends.

“Bridge is played at our club typically between 7.20pm and 10.00pm online on Monday, and face to face Wednesday and Thursday nights. Thursday suits our newer players with Wednesday for the more experienced. There is also casual bridge for all levels of play on a Tuesday afternoon. This is sometimes used for new players to ask advice from senior players on how to improve their bridge,” Bernard says.

“There is also casual lunchtime bridge on Fridays in the winter.”

Club president Bryan Green says that lessons are held each year to help prospective members learn how to play. Evening lessons run for 12 weeks from February 29, starting at 6.45pm.

“The lessons are structured to present different aspects of the bidding and play each week. We like to get attendees around the card table as soon as possible to practice the lessons learnt that evening.”

The Levin Bridge Club own their own clubrooms, which helps keep the annual sub down. They are spacious, centrally heated and contain a full kitchen.

Levin Bridge invites you to come along and learn, either with a partner or by yourself. It does take time to learn however and be warned... bridge is addictive!!

For more: Bernard Long, 0274486937.