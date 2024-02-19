Latin American ensemble Brasso will again be at Jazz in the Park.

As in previous summers, Levin & Districts Brass will host the popular Jazz in the Park event in the Levin Adventure Park on Sunday, February 25, from noon. This follows the highly successful events held over 11 years (2013-2023), with hundreds of people attending on each occasion.

At noon, catch the highly acclaimed Duncan Haynes and his quartet. With a wealth of international collaborations across a range of genres including world music, rock, blues and avant-garde jazz, Duncan has graced stages at renowned venues such as Ronnie Scott’s and Wembley Stadium, as well as jazz festivals throughout Europe, including the iconic Bestival on the Isle of Wight. “We are thrilled to have secured such an exceptional quartet for our live jazz music event,” exclaimed event organiser Chris Craddock.

At 1pm, host band Levin & Districts Brass will take the stage under newly appointed musical director David Maas. David has selected an interesting and varied, predominantly upbeat jazz programme with featured numbers such as Cole Porter’s Anything Goes, Josef Zawinul’s Birdland, and George Gershwin’s I Got Rhythm. Also featured on the day will be trumpeter Reuben Price performing a solo in Three Kings Swing.

This year’s featured band of the afternoon, Liberty Swing Band, from the Porirua Basin, will perform from 2pm. With their vibrant and melodic jazz style featuring vocals, saxophone, trombone and trumpet, they emulate the true big bands from the swinging jazz era.

At 3.30pm, the Kapiti-based 12-piece Latin American ensemble Brasso will take the stage and delight the crowd with their unique style of popular jazz, and will feature special guest vocalist Tineke Jennings with her powerful yet soulful voice. The band will entertain with a mix of classic jazz numbers and originals written for the band by leader David Langley.

Levin & Districts Brass president Chris Craddock said, “We are delighted to be hosting this free community event again in 2024 in such an ideal setting as the Levin Adventure Park. Over an 11-year period the Jazz in the Park concerts have been such a great success that people asked us to hold the event again this year.

“Come early, bring a blanket and picnic basket and enjoy some top-quality jazz played by some of the very best musicians in the Horowhenua, Kāpiti Coast and Wellington. Jazz in the Park has become an iconic event for the Horowhenua summer season of entertainment.”

The event is on, wet or fine. The wet-weather venue will be the Salvation Army Worship & Community Centre, 11 Durham St, Levin, with a later starting time of 12.30pm.

“The forecast is for perfect fine weather so come along and look for the bands performing on the stage attached to the kiosk at the southern end of the Levin Adventure Park. What better way to spend an afternoon than relaxing in the sun enjoying jazz being played at its very best,” Chris said.

The Details

What: Jazz in the Park 2024

When: Sunday, February 25, noon to 4.30pm

Where: Levin Adventure Park, Oxford St, Levin

Who: Levin & Districts Brass supported by three top jazz bands from Kāpiti Coast-Horowhenua and Wellington.

Cost: No charge — a free community event, all welcome.

Wet-weather venue: The Salvation Army Worship & Community Centre, 11 Durham St, Levin, with a later starting time of 12.30pm.