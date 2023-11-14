Champion cornet virtuoso Trevor Bremner, who will be performing with Levin & Districts Brass, has a number of musical achievements to his name.

Levin & Districts Brass will host an End of Year Brass Concert on Sunday, November 19, at 2pm at The Salvation Army Worship & Community Centre, Durham St, Levin.

The performance will feature champion cornet virtuoso Trevor Bremner and guest musical director David Maas will be conducting the band.

David has been a member of numerous national youth brass bands and was selected for the prestigious National Band of NZ on four occasions. In 2001, David joined the Royal NZ Navy Band as a trumpet player and later transferred to the New Zealand Army Band where he was involved in many national and international tours, including the famous Edinburgh Tattoo on two occasions.

“It has been an absolute pleasure working with Levin & Districts Brass in the build-up to their end-of-year concert. Concertgoers can be assured that there is a little something for everyone with a varied concert programme from marches, including the famous Seventy-Six Trombones, to swing numbers and beautiful melodies like The Londonderry Air.

Levin & Districts Brass band is bringing another concert to Levin on Sunday, November 19.

“To top it off, we invite guest artist and cornet champion, Trevor Bremner, to perform with the band. An afternoon of great music not to be missed.”

Trevor will be playing Virtuosity and Black Tears with band accompaniment. He will also perform Misty and Believe Me, with his wife Betty Bremner accompanying on piano. Trevor has won the New Zealand cornet championship title 11 times, the New Zealand Champion of Champions crown four times, and has numerous other prestigious musical achievements to his name.

His wife was awarded the 2012 Accompanist of the Year – NZ Brass Band Association award and was recently made a life member of the association.

Band president Chris Craddock said the band is looking forward to the concert and the challenge of playing some highly demanding and entertaining pieces as a fitting finale to the end of the calendar year.

With entry to the concert being only a gold coin donation to cover costs, Chris is expecting a high turnout. “The people of the Horowhenua support Levin & Districts Brass with enthusiasm, and the band appreciates the great support we get.”

The concert begins at 2pm, with doors opening to the public at 1pm. The concert is expected to conclude by 4pm .





The Details:

Who: Levin & Districts Brass Band featuring champion cornet player Trevor Bremner

What: End of Year Brass Concert

When: Sunday, November 19, at 2pm

Where: The Salvation Army Worship & Community Centre, Durham St, Levin

Admission: Gold coin donation



