Levin and Districts Brass Band.

“The people of the Horowhenua and the greater Kāpiti Coast support Levin and Districts Brass with enthusiasm,” he said.

Meanwhile, a party of 44 band members, an accompanist and supporters will travel to Manukau to represent Horowhenua at the national contest

Solos, duets and ensembles compete on Wednesday and Thursday, July 10-11, and the full band competes in the C grade competition on Friday and Saturday, July 12-13, with the ever-popular street march being held at 2.30pm on Friday. Selected solos on Wednesday and Thursday, and full band and march events on Friday and Saturday will be live-streamed on www.brassbanned.com.

Not playing at the Levin concert but competing in Manukau are junior soloists Hugh Maas, 13, on trombone, and Aiden West, 17, on soprano cornet, a euphonium duet of Brian Stewart and immediate past musical director Mat Johnston, Graham Smith, who is competing in the masters category on euphonium, and musical director David Maas in the championship cornet class.

Maas is taking this band to a national contest for the first time, having been appointed musical director in 2023. He said he was pleased with the way the band was playing in the build-up to the contest.

Drum major Nigel Hewitt said he was looking forward to leading the Levin band in the Parade of Bands.

The Levin concert starts at 2pm on Sunday, July 7. A gold coin donation covers the cost of the venue.

For further information please contact band president Chris Craddock 027 410 2420.