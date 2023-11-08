Leading economist Brad Olsen to hold talk in Levin

Brad Olsen's advice to his 18-year-old self is to 'keep looking for opportunities to make a difference'.

A leading New Zealand economist will address an event in Levin next week.

Brad Olsen, Chief Executive and Principal Economist at Infometrics, will speak at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-po at the invitation of the Horowhenua Company Ltd on November 16 at 5.30pm.

Olsen is expected to present statistics relating to the Horowhenua region and deliver analysis with a post-election economic update.

The Horowhenua Company Ltd invites business leaders to speak on various topics of interest during the year and Olsen would be the last guest speaker for 2023.

Olsen is part of a forecasting team, analysing the latest trends and looking at how the economy is shifting. He has completed a range of bespoke consulting projects, including public policy costings in the education and healthcare space.

In 2019, he co-authored the Regional Wellbeing: A broader view of community outcomes around New Zealand Infometrics report, and designed the Regional Wellbeing Framework, helping local leaders and their communities better understand how their area functions and how innovation can improve the wellbeing of the wider community.

He is one of New Zealand’s youngest Justices of the Peace (JP), a board member of Business Central, and a member of the Institute of Directors, Global Shapers Community Wellington Hub, the Asia New Zealand Foundation leadership network, the Wellington District Licensing Committee, volunteers with Take10, is a marriage and civil union celebrant, and was formerly a member of the Wellington City Youth Council.

In 2016, he was Queen’s Young Leader.

