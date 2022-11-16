Joel Winterburn, Heartland Player of the Year and Māori Player of the Year. Photo / Club Rugby / Andy McArthur

Rahui loose forward Joel Winterburn has again been named Heartland Player of the Year and Māori Player of the Year, receiving both awards at the annual Horowhenua-Kāpiti Rugby Union Awards dinner last week.

It was the second time that Winterburn, 32, had received both awards, as his name was etched on both cups at the end of the 2020 season, the dual honour in recognition of another outstanding contribution to a Heartland campaign.

Winterburn made his debut for Horowhenua-Kāpiti in 2011, playing nine games in his first season, before embarking on a rugby OE that took him to Perth, Australia, for seven years.

He returned in 2018 and has been a mainstay of the HK forward pack since.

Winterburn's grandfather Mike and uncle Anzac had both played for Horowhenua Māori. Anzac (Nu) Winterburn had also represented New Zealand Māori as a lock forward.

Meanwhile, young winger Louis Northcott, 21, was awarded Most Promising Player on the back of a brilliant season at club level for Waikanae and some stand-out performances in his representative debut season for Horowhenua-Kāpiti.

Northcott, a track athlete with national titles as a teenager, used his raw ability and pace to great effect and topped the try-scoring list this season - he even nabbed a hat-trick during the 37-30 Lochore Cup semi-final loss to East Coast last month.

Most Improved Player of the Year went to John Macneilage, while speedy Paraparaumu outside back Darren Falaniko - a Hurricanes U20 representative - was voted Under-20 Player of the Year.

Waikanae coach Simon Fifield was awarded Club Coach of the Year for guiding Waikanae to win the Ramsbotham Cup senior competition final, his second title in eight seasons at the helm of the club's premier side.

The annual Horowhenua-Kapiti Rugby Union Awards dinner was held at Levin Cosmopolitan Club last week.

Club Awards:

De Castro/KB Swain Cup: Paraparaumu

Robinson Rosebowl: Waikanae

Club Referee of the Year: Randal Peni

Supporter of the Year: Peter Gully

Saturday Morning Volunteer of the Year: Bonnie Petersen

Club Volunteer of the Year: Aunard Barlow

Club Coach of the Year: Simon Fifield

Former representative player Randal Peni was awarded Club Referee of the Year.

Representative Awards:

Blazer Presentation: Dean Thomas - Under 20's Manager

Under 20 Player of the Year: Darren Falaniko

Māori Colt of the Year: Kale Eriksson

Māori Player of the Year: Joel Winterburn

Heartland Most Improved Player of the Year: John Macneilage

Heartland Most Promising Player of the Year: Louis Northcott

Heartland Player of the Year: Joel Winterburn

Representative Coach of the Year: Chris Wilton

Representative Team of the Year: Heartland