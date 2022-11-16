Rahui loose forward Joel Winterburn has again been named Heartland Player of the Year and Māori Player of the Year, receiving both awards at the annual Horowhenua-Kāpiti Rugby Union Awards dinner last week.
It was the second time that Winterburn, 32, had received both awards, as his name was etched on both cups at the end of the 2020 season, the dual honour in recognition of another outstanding contribution to a Heartland campaign.
Winterburn made his debut for Horowhenua-Kāpiti in 2011, playing nine games in his first season, before embarking on a rugby OE that took him to Perth, Australia, for seven years.
He returned in 2018 and has been a mainstay of the HK forward pack since.
Winterburn's grandfather Mike and uncle Anzac had both played for Horowhenua Māori. Anzac (Nu) Winterburn had also represented New Zealand Māori as a lock forward.
Meanwhile, young winger Louis Northcott, 21, was awarded Most Promising Player on the back of a brilliant season at club level for Waikanae and some stand-out performances in his representative debut season for Horowhenua-Kāpiti.
Northcott, a track athlete with national titles as a teenager, used his raw ability and pace to great effect and topped the try-scoring list this season - he even nabbed a hat-trick during the 37-30 Lochore Cup semi-final loss to East Coast last month.
Most Improved Player of the Year went to John Macneilage, while speedy Paraparaumu outside back Darren Falaniko - a Hurricanes U20 representative - was voted Under-20 Player of the Year.
Waikanae coach Simon Fifield was awarded Club Coach of the Year for guiding Waikanae to win the Ramsbotham Cup senior competition final, his second title in eight seasons at the helm of the club's premier side.
Club Awards:
De Castro/KB Swain Cup: Paraparaumu
Robinson Rosebowl: Waikanae
Club Referee of the Year: Randal Peni
Supporter of the Year: Peter Gully
Saturday Morning Volunteer of the Year: Bonnie Petersen
Club Volunteer of the Year: Aunard Barlow
Club Coach of the Year: Simon Fifield
Representative Awards:
Blazer Presentation: Dean Thomas - Under 20's Manager
Under 20 Player of the Year: Darren Falaniko
Māori Colt of the Year: Kale Eriksson
Māori Player of the Year: Joel Winterburn
Heartland Most Improved Player of the Year: John Macneilage
Heartland Most Promising Player of the Year: Louis Northcott
Heartland Player of the Year: Joel Winterburn
Representative Coach of the Year: Chris Wilton
Representative Team of the Year: Heartland