Dave Flynn.

An internationally-renowned Celtic guitarist is playing a concert in Ōhau on Wednesday night.

Irishman Dave Flynn has included the Ōhau concert as part of his 16-concert New Zealand tour, called Celtic Guitar Journey, which kicked off in Kaiwaka early last month.

Flynn is composer, conductor and guitar virtuoso, versed in many styles, and the current tour features arrangements of Irish and Scottish music, exploring the musical connections between the two countries.

His programme goes through the history of Celtic music from an ancient Irish battle march to baroque-era harp music by Turlough o’Corolan to 19th century reels and jigs.

The tour also highlights connections between traditional Irish music and other countries, showing how certain types of Irish tune styles were imported from countries like Scotland, Poland and Germany.

Flynn hailed from Dublin and grew up with a love of classical music but by amalgamating orchestral, jazz, rock and folk elements, he has come up with a sound of his own.

His compositions have been performed by the likes of the Prague Chamber Orchestra, Irish Chamber Orchestra, Crash Ensemble, New Juilliard Ensemble, Smith Quartet, New Zealand String Quartet, ConTempo Quartet, Vanbrugh Quartet, ConTempo Quartet, Dublin Guitar Quartet, Laura Snowden, Craig Ogden, John Feeley and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

Flynn’s concert will be hosted by Dale’s Acoustic Live Events in Ōhau on Wednesday, March 13, starting at 7.30pm and finishing at 9.30pm. The cost is $20 plus bring a small plate for a shared supper.

To reserve a seat, contact ohaufolk@gmail.com

REVIEWS

“Dave Flynn is a masterful guitarist” - Sing Out! magazine

“Interesting, striking and quite engaging” - Cinemusical

“In an era dominated by fret-burning virtuosity, gently persuasive releases such as this are a rare and precious resource.” - Classical Guitar magazine