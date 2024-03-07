Inner workings of the library: a daily avalanche of books returning home

What goes on inside the library....

by Jennifer Walton, Library Engagement Team Lead

When beginning my career as a newly qualified but completely inexperienced librarian a few years ago, I had my eyes opened to a world of library operations I knew nothing about.

For starters, the amount of books returned every day blew my mind. I expected the returns procedures to be serene and slow, possibly completed by one person, once a day, at their leisure. The slide and bump of books cascading down the shoot is relentless. Bins fill almost as soon as they are emptied with books on constant rotation to and from the shelves.

This process, completed by all library staff, is a never-ending job. Don’t get me wrong, it is a job that I love. Nothing allows me a better understanding of our collection than simply returning books to their rightful spot on the shelf. It also leaves me with a massive mental ‘to-read’ list, of which I can only dream of completing.

With thousands of books published each year, weeding our collection is something our librarians love to hate. If we could keep ALL the books, we would. However, to make sure our readers have the latest titles, up-to-date information, the best and brightest, we have to make space. This means, as books are added some have to go. How do we decide what leaves our shelves for good?

I have learnt this process is a much more considered and time-consuming one than I would have ever guessed. And, basically, the answer is, you, the library user decide. The more a book gets checked out, the more chance it has of keeping its place on the shelf. If a book sits unissued for a length of time, its chance of death row approaches. Okay, death row is a little dramatic, it usually ends up in our book sale and awaits a new home with another book lover.

These procedures have helped me to understand the place our library collections have among other book outlets. Bookshops sell the latest books, fresh and new for you to treasure for keepsies, our libraries have books new and old to share free with the community, and the second-hand bookshops are great places to buy those rare gems, books that are hard to find elsewhere. Libraries don’t live in competition with these other book suppliers they live in harmony with them.

Learning the ins and outs of library collections over the past few years has been a revelation and an absolute joy. I have acquired so much information but I’m pretty sure my ‘to-learn’ list is on par with my ‘to-read’ one.

Check out our website to see our public book lists and create a list of your own. www.horowhenua.library.org.nz.





Top 10 books

Non-Fiction

A Killer By Design by Dr Ann Wolbert Burgess

Hitler Stalin Mum and Dad by Daniel Finkelstein

The Ever Widening Circles by Marg Schrader

Bits Of String Too Short To Use by Jennifer Beck

I Can Hear The Cuckoo

Winnie and Nelson Portrait of a Marriage by Jonny Steinberg

A Whaler At Twilight by Alexander R Brash and Robert W Armstrong

The Stirrings: A Memoir in Northern Time by Catherine Taylor

Robert Lord Diaries by Chris Brickell, Vanessa Manhire and Nonnita Rees

Worthy by Jada Pinkett Smith





Exhibitions

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery Presents ‘Books’ by Jim Hunter – 1 March to 27 March 2024.

Retired woodworker and artist Jim Hunter showcases his love of books and history of printing. Some pieces are historic and others are tongue-in-cheek renditions of the use of recycled books.

Te Awahou Nuiewe Stroom Gallery: To Catch a Falling Star, Hopukia te whetū rere – 27 January to 22 March 2024.

This brilliant and thought-provoking show by Te Awahou Collective is an interpretation of the work by the late Dr Cliff Whiting, an internationally renowned artist, esteemed teacher and practitioner of Māori arts. Under the guidance of Albert McCarthy the Te Awahou Collective, a group of fourteen local artists, come together for a two-month art exhibition showcasing their talents. Varied styles, techniques, disciplines and backgrounds (painting, sculpture, carving, weaving, photography, illustration and digital) have been assembled for this special showing of the local artists and their unique works.





What’s On

Heritage room:

Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Tuesday to Saturday at the following times:

Tuesday, 10.00am -12.30pm

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday 10.00am – 12.30pm and 1.00pm- 3.00pm

Saturday 10.00am – 12.00pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the Research librarian available all day every Friday.





Friday 8 March:

Friday Live Concert, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm

Jim Redmond Crib Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

SeniorNet, Get help with your tablets, phones and laptops

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm – 3pm





Monday 11 March:

Storytime, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 10.30pm

Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 11pm

Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 5pm

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

H.U.G Horowhenua Ukulele Group, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am – 12pm

Simply Meditation, Meditation Class, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm, koha

Knitting workshop, Shannon Library, 1pm – 3pm

Digital Learning: Online Safety, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm





Tuesday 12 March:

Justice of the Peace, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11.30pm – 1.30pm

Really Alive Poet’s, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2

Lego Hour, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 3.30pm – 4.30pm





Wednesday 13 March:

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

Crochet & Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am

Sewing Workshop, Shannon Library, 10.30am – 12pm

Digital Learning: Engaging Online, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

Code Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm – 5pm

Pop Up Eats Horowhenua, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Carpark, 5pm – 8pm

Quiz Night, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm – 9pm, $5





Thursday 14 March:

Sewing Workshop, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2



