The major inline hockey tournament will be held at Levin this weekend.

Some quality inline hockey players in New Zealand and Australia will be in action at Horowhenua Events Centre in Levin this weekend.

Kiwi Inline Hockey League (KIHL) is bringing round two of a national league involving 150 players to the Levin venue, recognised as the largest and one of the best venues for the sport in the country.

KIHL was founded by Levin man Arden Phillips and Palmerston North man Nathan Sergent after Covid-19, citing the need for an amateur competition to keep players in the game and fill a void.

Players signed up and were assigned to one of the five premier franchises competing - Dolphins, Falcons, Royals, Soldiers and Sting - while more teams and players would be competing in Division Two this weekend, providing a good lead-in to the internationals in Hamilton next month against Australian teams.

Top Australian player Steven Adams was one of five players from across the Tasman in action this weekend, while talented former locals Troy Borthwick, Sam Hayward and Amber Metcalfe were also playing.

Borthwick had recently returned from competing in Los Angeles representing New Zealand, while Adams had been playing in Africa and Spain this year.

Levin had always been recognised as a premier tournament venue and over the years had produced teams and players that had boxed above their weight against the bigger centres.

Locals were encouraged to watch the action live. Levin Thunder Inline Hockey Club will be fundraising with a sausage sizzle and car wash at the tournament. ThaiKai Kitchen will also be there from 4pm.

Matches start from 9am on both days and would be live streamed.

MAIN DRAW - feature matches

SATURDAY

Tui vs Knights 5.25pm

Marlins vs Hornets 6.30pm

Falcons vs Royals 7.35pm

Dolphins vs Sting 8.40pm

SUNDAY

Recruits vs Knights 10.10am

Soldiers vs Royals 12.20pm

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.