Under-resourced iwi partners, a short submission period planned over the holidays, funding left to local councils, and a reduction in the role of the local voice in the new structure, are big concerns for Horowhenua District Council when it comes to the proposed RMA reforms.

“Improvement and changes are needed to improve the [Government’s] proposed [Natural and Built Environment and Spatial Planning] Bill to deliver on the Government’s [RMA] reform objectives,” wrote Horowhenua District Council CEO Monique Davidson in her January 26 submission to the Parliamentary Environment Committee.

Declaring support for the planned RMA reforms, she expressed concern about the timing of the submission period — over Christmas and New Year — and the fact it was short. “This made preparing a submission very difficult and we have no doubt that this difficulty would have been even more pronounced for iwi partners, members of the public and community groups.”

Horowhenua’s rapid growth has shown that “the RMA is neither responsive to development pressures quickly nor protective of the environment”.

She wrote that providing a greater role for iwi/hapu Māori is great, but this “needs to be resourced appropriately. Resource and capacity constraints are already a significant barrier to meaningful participation and partnership, particularly to pre-settlement iwi (though we note capacity issues do not disappear after settlement.)”

“HDC are concerned that the Government expects the cost of local transition to the new resource management system will be borne entirely by communities.” Describing those costs as significant and commenting that given the time taken into transition, there will be ongoing costs with the present system that need to be paid somehow.

“HDC note that it is clear the role of the local voice and democracy will diminish under the new system,” as the proposed regional planning committees, while having elected members, are not elected bodies themselves. Davidson described the “significant reduction in the role of the local voice as HDC’s biggest concern”...

“Local councils have a valuable role to play in any resource management system — holding knowledge and expertise about local conditions and being a conduit for local communities,” and this should not be undervalued, she wrote.

Specifically, she wrote that the system outcomes mentioned in the Natural and Built Environment Bill are not truly outcomes because a desired future state is not clearly expressed. “They detail how to achieve the purpose of the bill, but not what this would look like.”

HDC also considers the outcomes too broad. “It might not be possible to deliver on all of these outcomes in all contexts.”

When it comes to the national Planning Framework, she wrote that local authority expertise and experience will be needed and wondered how this will be provided for. “HDC consider that at present local government and communities are likely to be excluded from this process.

“HDC question whether the timeframe and process for preparing this document provide genuine opportunity for stakeholder input.

“It is vital the RMS reform is designed to enable fair, equitable, and achievable (whilst aspirational) outcomes rather than broad, ambiguous outcomes. This means not losing the ability to have a tailored approach to policymaking that focuses on how communities with specific challenges will achieve those outcomes.”

She also wrote that a greater emphasis on Te Tiriti o Waitangi and therefore an “increased role for iwi/hapu Māori must means sufficient resourcing to ensure its success and to ensure equitable outcomes across iwi/hapu Māori”.

Resourcing should have a more holistic approach rather than the present reform-by-reform approach, she wrote, referring to Local Government and Three Waters reforms.

“Councils are not resourced to meet these costs, particularly across all three reform streams.”

The submission observes that it appears as if the Natural and Built Environment Plan will be developed after the RSS (Regional Spatial Strategies) are adopted. .. and wonders if that was intentional. “There could be benefit in developing the two documents at similar times.”

While the proposal suggests councils fully fund regional planning committees and secretariats, neither appears answerable to either councils or communities they represent, the submission states. While supporting the clear role of iwi/hapu Māori, HDC wrote: “the current baseline of having a minimum of two Māori representatives ... means the breadth of Māori interests may not be sufficiently represented.”

Davidson wrote that work on Three Waters and the RMA should be integrated, and pointed to a lack of information as to how the Government plans to transition. As it stands, the cost of the presnet way of doing things as well as those of the transition has been laid on councils’ doorsteps, creating extra burdens on ratepayers.

Davidson declared she would like to speak on this to the members of the committee in person.