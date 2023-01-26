Gerald De Castro.

Horowhenua sporting icon Gerald De Castro died on Tuesday. He was 75.

De Castro was a prominent figure in both cricket and rugby circles as a player and administrator. He was a life member of the Horowhenua-Kāpiti Rugby Union, HKRU Referees Association, Horowhenua-Kāpiti Cricket Association, Athletic Rugby and Sports Club and Weraroa Cricket Club.

He was a familiar face to generations about town, having spent his entire working life serving the local sports store in town - a job he first started in 1963. He only retired a couple of years ago when Covid-19 first hit.

Gerald De Castro was a familiar face to many.

It was that lifelong contribution to sport in a variety of roles that saw “Gee” became extremely well-known and a familiar face to many, evident by the hundreds of tributes shared across social media platforms. He also had the nickname “Blossom”, handed down by a cricketing teammate in the 1970s.

HKCA CEO Dave O’Brien said it was unlikely we would see the like of De Castro again. He had been a past president of Central Districts cricket, and president and vice-president of HKCA, and a board member until only recently.

“He achieved a lot and gave back a lot - and he was a genuine good bugger,” he said.

“You just don’t see that level of passion and commitment over that period of time.”

Gerald De Castro (with bat) in his playing days.

De Castro debuted for HK in 1966 and played 118 matches over the next 21 years, a record number of appearances. His 95 wickets as a quick bowler was the fourth-highest on record, his 2235 runs was the second-highest on record, and there were six half-centuries.

He still holds the record for most catches by a fielder in a match - 5 - vs Southern Hawke’s Bay in 1975.

De Castro’s playing statistics at Weraroa stand out like a beacon. He batted 364 times for his beloved club for a total of 6524 runs with a high score of 149, while he took 730 career wickets at an average of 12.9, while there were 190 catches to his name - mostly at first slip.

His high score of 149 came with a story. He was at the crease and nearing the century mark when he got the news that his wife Colleen went into labour with their first child.

Gerald De Castro.

He played every season for Weraroa since leaving Horowhenua College at 15, having captained that school’s First XI. He retired from senior cricket in his late 40s, but continued to serve the club, often the first one there, and the last to leave after having cleaned up.

De Castro was just as familiar in rugby circles. HKRU CEO Corey Kennett said he had followed in his father Kevin’s footsteps, serving time as president. Both De Castros were also life members of the HKRU and referees association, the latter refereeing for many years until a knee gave way.

It is clear De Castro inherited a love for sport from his father, a former Taranaki representative cricket player, and a fine rugby player too before being sent home from WWII with a bullet lodged in his lung, which ended his playing days.

Gerald De Castro receives the McKinstry Rose Bowl for all round performances for Weraroa in 1970-71 from president KB Swain.

Kennett said there wouldn’t be many without a fond memory.

“He was very jovial and it’s incredibly sad to lose someone like Gerald,” he said.

“He was universally respected and those sort of people don’t come along every five minutes.”

In his downtime away from sport De Castro enjoyed fishing, with a penchant for whitebait and trout. While his level of passion and contribution to sport was rare, his main love was his family.

He is survived by his wife Colleen and children Michael, Kelly, Caryn, Jaclyn and James. A service for De Castro was held at the Athletic clubrooms on Thursday afternoon.

Gerald De Castro moved to Waitarere Beach to enjoy his retirement.

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.