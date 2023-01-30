Competitors supported one another during the annual Horowhenua Strongman and Woman competition.

Any activity that has an ambulance on standby is always going to draw a crowd, and the sheer popularity of a Horowhenua’s Strongest Man and Woman competition has given organisers the impetus to make it an annual event.

When the idea was first floated three years ago, it was a leap of faith for organiser Stephen Burnell as to how it would be received by seasoned showgoers, and whether it would attract enough athletes. The Horowhenua AP & I Show had been running for 117 years on a proven diet of cattle and sheep, showjumping, woodchopping and jam-making.

Burnell needn’t have worried. With athletes required to pull tractors and carry an old blacksmith anvil, it was always going to have that rural appeal, and so it has proved. People queued up all weekend to watch men and women perform amazing feats of strength.

Horowhenua AP & I Show secretary Jill Timms said the 2023 show had been their most successful in the past 20 years, with many people travelling from out of town to attend. New attractions like the Strongest Man and Woman competition had the ability to attract a new audience.

Stephen Burnell in action during the 2023 Horowhenua's Strongest Man and Woman competition.

Burnell was heartened by the number of local athletes among the 30 who entered —Willie Eagle, Adam Conroy, Sandy Smith, Alice Strawbridge-Booth, Daniel Stratten and himself — while the 13 women who entered was an increase on the previous year.

“The numbers are steady, which is good, and there is more prizemoney, which helps. We’re trying to help grow the show and there was a big crowd all weekend. It has a bit of X factor and can bring new people along,” he said.

Burnell said the need for an ambulance was essential because by its very nature, the competition required the athletes to extend themselves physically and mentally.

During the hottest part of the day, two athletes required medical attention. One passed out during the atlas stone lift, and another in the anvil carry, both through a lack of oxygen and heat exhaustion.

James Bishop.

“People are competitive and athletes are prepared to push their limits to win,” he said.

Anyone wanting to compete in the Strong Man and Woman competition next year was advised to do the groundwork first, and it wasn’t for everybody. While some people might be fit, it was another thing to contend with the heaviness of some of the disciplines.

“Not everyone can compete with weight,” he said.

Strongman Xander Pugmire.

There was no hiding in any of the competition legs. They all required a degree of brute strength ... the axle overhead press, shoulder-to-shoulder sandbags, the wagon wheel squat, the atlas stone and the anvil. The strongest men and women in each weight division soon rose to the top.

Everyone who competed did themselves proud, he said.

Results:

Open Men: 1 Adam Miller. 2 Tasi. 3 Peter Scott.

Under 105kg Men: 1 Stephen Burnell. 2 Rohan Clark. 3 Xander Pugmire.

Under 90 kg Men: 1 TK Tukukino

TK Tukukino.

Novice Men: 1 Conor O’Neill. 2 Henry Tavoi. 3 Daniel Luo.

Open Women: 1 Shaniele Suitauloa. 2 Nerisa Utailesolo. 3 Seirosa Utailesolo.

Under 82kg Women: 1 Dana Kaspers.

Under 73kg Women: 1 Nicole Bennett. 2 Esleigh Saxe

Novice Women: 1 Toli-Reina Reupena. 2 Acacia-Bay Gribble. 3 Sandi Smith

Acacia Bay-Gibble.



