In what is a coup for music lovers, Levin’s Ōhau Hall has been included alongside venues in Waiheke Island, Auckland, Wellington and Whangarei as a venue for a touring folk duo.

We Mavericks, who have won or been nominated for numerous awards in New Zealand and Australia, start their tour in Auckland on Friday and will play at nine North Island venues this month, including at Ōhau Hall on May 19.

After that, the trans-Tasman duo of New Zealander Victoria Vigenser and Australian Lindsay Martin plan to tour the United Kingdom and Europe. Vigenser is originally from Auckland and Martin is from Riverina in New South Wales.

We Mavericks have been described as contemporary folk, alternative country and acoustic pop, said to “interweave effortless strings, soulful vocals and driving rhythms to form a singular, intense musical voice”.

Martin is responsible for violin, mandolin and vocals that combine with the mesmerising voice of Vigenser, who also plays guitar. There is a blend of Americana and Celtic traditional music in the harmonies.

Since forming in 2018, they have been twice nominated “Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa/Best Folk Artist” at the Aotearoa (New Zealand) Music Awards, twice nominated “Best Contemporary Duo/Group/Ensemble” in the Australian Folk Music Awards, and are recipients of Australia’s Troubadour Foundation Award.

Their latest tour coincides with the release of new single All This Noise and they will also perform songs from their forthcoming album Heart of Silver.

We Mavericks play at Ōhau Hall on Sunday, May 19. Doors open at 2.30pm. Tickets are $30 on the door, while advance tickets of $25 can be purchased at mavericks.com.au

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday, May 10: Titirangi Theatre, Auckland.

Saturday, May 11: The Woodshed, Whangarei.

Sunday, May 12: Musical Museum, Waiheke Island.

Friday, May 17: The Arts Junction, Katikati.

Saturday, May 18: Wellington Bluegrass Society, Wellington.

Sunday, May 19: Ōhau Hall, Levin.

Friday, May 24: 4th Wall Theatre, New Plymouth.

Saturday, May 25: Bent Horseshoe, Palmerston North.

Sunday, May 26: Carterton Events Centre, Carterton.