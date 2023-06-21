A crew from Hype in Levin.

An organisation helping young people find their voice and bring it to stage is taking on The Addams Family production this year.

Hype (Horowhenua Young Persons Entertainment) has a large cast rehearsing for the show, which is being directed by senior members of the same group. The show featured a cast of almost 30 young members of Hype.

Directors Amber Rollinson and Emma Conway and choreographer Myah Snow were seeing a show from a different perspective this time, being in charge of a show for the first time, and the workload that comes with it.

“It gives you a new appreciation of directors,” they said.

The crew behind Hype's upcoming production of The Addams Family (from left) Myah Snow, Amber Rollinson and Emma Conway.

The trio bring experience and the excitement of knowing what it’s like to perform, and have passed that on to the young cast. It was hard to seem like a figure of authority when the cast are not much younger than themselves, but it’s working.

Rollinson, 16, had been involved with Hype since she was 9. She knows what it’s like to be involved in a production and take the stage, and was enjoying the chance to enrich a new generation with the gift of performance.

“It’s definitely a buzz. You can get nervous, but when you are on stage it melts away. And you make some amazing friends. You talk about it long after the show is over,” she said.

“We should believe the hype.”

Conway joined Hype three years ago and said it was an enriching thing to be part of.

“I’ve learnt so much. I was quiet - I still am - but not when I am on stage. It’s so much fun and I made a bunch of new friends ... you never want it to be over,” she said.

“My favourite part is the costumes.”

The Addams Family will run between August 23-27 at the Waiopehu College Hall.

Hype directors Linda Buckley and Ann Marie Stapp said the aim was to keep participation affordable. The annual membership cost was $25, which went towards production fees and running costs. All classes were free.

Hype directors Linda Buckley and Ann Marie Stapp.

“We truly care about our children and what they have to share. Hype is about allowing us to experience freedom of expression, finding our hidden talents, giving every single child accessibility to classes and allowing confidence to grow in a safe and inspiring space,” Buckley said.

Strapp was in her third year with Hype.

“It’s a buzz to see them try new things and gain confidence. The quality of stagecraft and musicianship is a joy,” she said.

Hype has recently moved from under the umbrella of Levin Little Theatre to create an independent youth theatre. It was running weekly drama and choir classes and could provide opportunities to grow through its workshops.

The group was currently hiring hall space and was looking for a new permanent base and sponsors to help students continue on their career paths and take advantage of national and international opportunities.

As an example, Rollinson is taking part in the Junior Theatre International All Stars in New York in January 2024.

Ticket enquiries for The Addams Family show could be made after 6pm at 021-0803-8226, or for information about Hype contact Linda Buckley on 06-362-6554.





- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.