Young people from Horowhenua will be able to join a Mau Rākau course next month, which will be led by Mau Rākau master and Foxton local Karanama Peita (Tūkorehe).

They will learn the importance of this traditional Māori martial art, mastering and learning the significance of the taiaha as they develop their timing, balance and co-ordination skills in a safe and supportive environment.

“Our Youth Service Network asked us to provide more safe spaces outside school hours which foster their wellbeing and personal development by promoting physical activity, safety and a healthy balance in their use of technology,” Horowhenua District councillor Piri-Hira Tukapua said.

“This course provides a valuable and meaningful opportunity for young people to switch off from screens and connect with Māori culture to grow stronger physically, mentally and culturally.”

The course teaches ancestral practices, values and protocols of the warrior, making it rich in culture and traditional practice, nurturing a sense of cultural pride and connection to te ao Māori.

Only 25 spaces are available in the 10-week course, which will be held at Levin Memorial Hall and Village Green, a space that provides both indoor and outdoor options based on weather conditions.

Training will take place on Thursdays between 3.30pm and 5pm from May 2, the first Thursday of the new school term.

At the end of the course, whānau will be invited to see their young ones demonstrate Mau Rākau and show off what they have learned.

All genders aged between 12 and 20 years old are invited to join the course, reflecting the inclusive nature of the traditional practice. Whānau can come along as well to watch and participate in the background.

Email commdev@horowhenua.govt.nz with Mau Rākau in the subject line to express your interest and commitment, by Monday, April 29. Alternatively, send a message via the Youth Space or Horowhenua District Council Facebook pages.

Horowhenua’s Youth Service Network will select who will be in the course and will get in touch with successful applicants. If there is high demand, a second course will be considered.

