Taitoko School won the Junior Section of the 2023 Manawatū Showquest and also won Best Lighting, Best Use of LED Video Wall, and New School awards. This was the first time the school entered.

Five Horowhenua Schools took part in this year’s Manawatū Showquest held at the Regent in Palmerston North on Monday and came home with a few awards.

In the junior section the supreme award went to Taitoko School, while Horowhenua College came second in the senior section. Levin East School came third in the junior section. All three schools won additional awards as did Levin Intermediate and Levin North School.

It was the first time for Taitoko School. “We started in term 1 and held weekly practices. It was a lot of hard work for a few teachers and 32 students for two terms and the win blew us away,” said Renee Taipari.

Horowhenua College came second in the Senior Section of this year's Manawatū Showquest.

“Anyone from years 3 to 8 could participate and the kids loved the day, which was very well-organised.” She supported the team with dancing while Morgan Burke worked with the students on the lighting and the video.

“We are now going to the nationals.”

About the quality of the entries, judge Rachel Lenart (technical) said: “The work tonight just showed so much integrity and craft. It really left me feeling inspired and hopeful for the future.”

Judge Jay Pelman (Movement) said: “I was blown away by the talent in our country. These young people are amazing. The future is looking bright.”

Show producer Kelsey Moller said eight Manawatū schools participated this year and 735 people were in the audience on Monday night.

The awards

SHOWQUEST JUNIOR

1ST PLACE - Taitoko School

2ND PLACE - Feilding Intermediate

3RD PLACE - Levin East School





SHOWQUEST SENIOR

1ST PLACE - Napier Girls’ High School (Hawke’s Bay)

2ND PLACE - Horowhenua College

3RD PLACE - Whanganui Girls’ College





Showquest School Spirit prize went to Levin Intermediate

Whetū Rangatahi (Star of the Show) was Grace Wedlock/Horowhenua College

Award for Best New School: Taitoko School





In the junior section there were also a few technical awards for each school:

Levin East School: ZM Soundtrack Award, Best Live Music, Best Use of Drama

Levin Intermediate: Best Use of Props, Best Costume and Enhancement

Levin North School: Best Theme, Highly Commended Lighting, Highly Commended Use of Drama

Taitoko School: Best Lighting, Best Use of LED Video Wall





Technical awards for the senior section were as follows:

Horowhenua College: ZM Soundtrack Award, Best Use of LED Video Wall, Best Use of Props, Highly Commended Theme