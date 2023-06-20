Five Horowhenua Schools took part in this year’s Manawatū Showquest held at the Regent in Palmerston North on Monday and came home with a few awards.
In the junior section the supreme award went to Taitoko School, while Horowhenua College came second in the senior section. Levin East School came third in the junior section. All three schools won additional awards as did Levin Intermediate and Levin North School.
It was the first time for Taitoko School. “We started in term 1 and held weekly practices. It was a lot of hard work for a few teachers and 32 students for two terms and the win blew us away,” said Renee Taipari.
“Anyone from years 3 to 8 could participate and the kids loved the day, which was very well-organised.” She supported the team with dancing while Morgan Burke worked with the students on the lighting and the video.
“We are now going to the nationals.”
About the quality of the entries, judge Rachel Lenart (technical) said: “The work tonight just showed so much integrity and craft. It really left me feeling inspired and hopeful for the future.”
Judge Jay Pelman (Movement) said: “I was blown away by the talent in our country. These young people are amazing. The future is looking bright.”
Show producer Kelsey Moller said eight Manawatū schools participated this year and 735 people were in the audience on Monday night.
The awards
SHOWQUEST JUNIOR
1ST PLACE - Taitoko School
2ND PLACE - Feilding Intermediate
3RD PLACE - Levin East School
SHOWQUEST SENIOR
1ST PLACE - Napier Girls’ High School (Hawke’s Bay)
2ND PLACE - Horowhenua College
3RD PLACE - Whanganui Girls’ College
Showquest School Spirit prize went to Levin Intermediate
Whetū Rangatahi (Star of the Show) was Grace Wedlock/Horowhenua College
Award for Best New School: Taitoko School
In the junior section there were also a few technical awards for each school:
Levin East School: ZM Soundtrack Award, Best Live Music, Best Use of Drama
Levin Intermediate: Best Use of Props, Best Costume and Enhancement
Levin North School: Best Theme, Highly Commended Lighting, Highly Commended Use of Drama
Taitoko School: Best Lighting, Best Use of LED Video Wall
Technical awards for the senior section were as follows:
Horowhenua College: ZM Soundtrack Award, Best Use of LED Video Wall, Best Use of Props, Highly Commended Theme