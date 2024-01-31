Clydesdales ploughing at an earlier edition of the Horowhenua Vintage Machinery Club's Harvest Weekend.

The Horowhenua Vintage Machinery Club is putting on another Harvest Weekend this weekend, showcasing vintage cars, trucks, tractors and more.

President Rod Clifton said at least 20 classics trucks will be coming and there will be parades of vintage cars too. “We have a maize binder, a potato digger working, six draught horses will be ploughing and an old bulldozers will be playing in the dirt.”

Stationary engines and classic tractors of all vintages will be there, as well as a big traction engine that will offer rides to kids. Kids can also enjoy the barrel train and perhaps get to sit in a hot rod.

The club won this year’s Royal AP&I Show’s Outdoor Display award. The Harvest Weekend is held sporadically and the last one was in 2019, so do not miss this opportunity.

The events will be held at Sue and Grahame Cottle’s property on Heatherlee East Rd on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 4pm. Entry is $10 (Eftpos or cash) and under 12 years old are free. Parking is also free. There will be icecream and coffee carts at the show.