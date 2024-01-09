Sparkle will play at the Levin Adventure Park on Saturday.

Five live bands and artists are set to perform at the Levin Adventure Park for a day of free community live music.

Summer Music in the Park - Levin will take place on Saturday January 13, 2024 at the Levin Adventure Park from 11am to 4pm as part of New Zealand’s summer music celebration. This is a free community event with a spectacular line-up!

Here’s the rundown on what’s happening.

11am - Maddy Bean, a youthful talented musician, will showcase her musical prowess with a delightful blend of singing and guitar playing.

12pm - Latin American jazz ensemble Loaded Brasso. Their musical set includes some originals and popular covers with a jazzy twist. Featuring vocalist/drummer Rob Glensor and Kāpiti identity David Langley, who arranges all music for Brasso and will be performing on his trumpet and flugelhorn and will also sing several numbers.

1pm - Get ready to groove as the modern and glamorous trio Rock the Boat performs. With a fusion of genres including soul, blues, and country rock, this well-known group promises an unforgettable performance.

2pm - The spotlight will be on local band Taitoko. Their music is a dynamic blend of Kiwiana, old school funk, rock, and groove, as described by bass player/sound man Keith Murch. With a repertoire encompassing both originals and covers, Taitoko also features local artist Neil Jensen. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience their diverse musical influences first-hand.

3pm - Back by popular demand, a true finale! Experience the awe-inspiring talent of Sparkle, a versatile five-piece covers band with exceptional female vocals, renowned for their wide musical range and ability to tailor their repertoire for the occasion. With years of experience and a seamless musical synergy, Sparkle effortlessly explore genres such as blues, easy listening, and rhythm and blues, captivating audiences.

The Levin event, organised by Music Festivals and Events NZ, is a celebration among a series of eight events held throughout January. Event organiser Chris Craddock expressed enthusiasm for the show, emphasising the significance of providing free, live music community events featuring performances by professional calibre musicians.

Generous support from the Aotearoa Gaming Trust has made this event possible, with access to the Adventure Park granted by Horowhenua District Council.

Wet weather venue: Firebird Café, 93 Oxford Street, Levin 5510.

For more information, please contact event organiser Chris Craddock on 027 410 2420 or visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KapitiMusicFestival.