The floodwaters in Wairoa have left the town isolated. Photo / Hawke's Bay Civil Defence

Horowhenua District Council is sending support to Central Hawke’s Bay, which has been hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Three members of HDC’s Incident Management Team members and two local building inspectors are in Central Hawke’s Bay with a truck load of bottled water.

A public notice from HDC said water tankers were on the way and it would continue to support the region in the coming days.

Civil Defence emergency management controller Brent Harvey said the impacts of the cyclone were minimal in Horowhenua and weather warnings have been lifted in the district.

“We are feeling very lucky to have avoided the worst of the weather in Horowhenua. Our thoughts and aroha go out to the many communities impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle. We commend the rapid response of emergency services and Civil Defence teams across the rohe and stand with them in the long recovery ahead.”

Horizons Regional Council opened the Moutoa floodgates between Foxton and Shannon at 10.40pm on Tuesday, February 14 to relieve pressure on the bottom stem of the Manawatū River.

Rain is still in the forecast for Horowhenua, and HDC is continuing to monitor the local and regional situation alongside emergency services and Civil Defence.

”We are not expecting any further impact from the cyclone, but want to acknowledge our community’s response to the weather event by checking their supplies, clearing gutters, tying down trampolines and outdoor furniture, delaying travel plans and caring for one another.

Harvey said disaster can hit at any time, and it’s important to be prepared. For more information on emergency preparedness, visit getready.govt.nz.













- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.