Low speed zones outside most schools in the Horowhenua region are to be extended in response to data showing death and serious injury is more likely outside the school gate.

School zones make up 1.23 per cent of Horowhenua’s roading network (excluding state highways), yet of the 103 death and serious injury crashes on that 7km of network in the last decade, almost 10 per cent of those occurred in the immediate area of a school.

Horowhenua District Council has been working on speed for years and had taken in a large amount of feedback from the community on the draft Speed Management Plan, a majority of which wanted lower speed outside schools, and to see those zones extended.

Council debated this week whether there should be variable speed limits outside certain schools in Horowhenua, and whether costly electronic signage should be installed to signal changing speed limits.

As school was generally in session between 8am and 4pm Monday to Friday, and there are 16 weeks of the year where schools were closed, there was debate to whether there needed to be a variable speed limit in those areas.

However, the general consensus was that variable speed limits in those areas would be too confusing for motorists. In moving the motion to adopt a range of lower speed limits, Cr Ross Brannigan said it would create a culture of lower speed in those areas “which is what it’s designed to do”.

Horowhenua District councillor Ross Brannigan.

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden said schools themselves had supported a permanent reduction, as had the majority of public submissions. There were often events and activity outside schools outside of school hours and on weekends.

“The message will be clear,” he said.

Cr Pirihira Tukapua said the fact that 9.7 per cent of deaths and serious injury occurred in school zones “was risk enough for me” to support further speed reductions in those areas.

Horowhenua district councillor Piri-Hira Tukapua.

Cr Sam Jennings voted against the motion, citing a lack of flexibility. He said it made little sense to have a 30km/h limit when driving past a school at 3am.

Mayor Wanden noted there were multiple requests for speed humps through submissions, though he said if every request for a speed hump was honoured “we would have speed bumps on every second road in the district”, he said.

HDC transport manager James Wallace agreed and said speed humps were costly and generated an increase in noise complaints as cars accelerated out of a speed hump, and there were complaints about the noise cars make crossing them.

Speed reductions were considered for many other roading areas, most notably beach networks with a number of submitters wanting to see Waikawa Beach have a blanket 30km speed limit in the township, while others were wanting a seasonal speed reductions.

Wallace said a blanket reduction for Waikawa Beach might be premature and it could be more prudent to involve all beach communities in the next stage of discussions.

The road from SH1 to Waikawa Beach has a current speed limit of 80km.

Manakau Village, which now has a proposed limit of 30km/h, was treated differently to Waikawa Beach as it had narrow lanes rather than streets.

HDC was required to develop and consult on a speed management plan to set safe and appropriate speed limits for all roads in the district, except for state highways which were the domain of Waka Kotahi.

Through the process HDC had engaged directly with the principals of 11 affected schools and had also communicated with every submitter. A number of submissions included suggestions for state highways, and council officers were to forward those to Waka Kotahi.

HDC was working to a 2026 final deadline for the Speed Management Plan: 2027-2037. The recommended speed changes under consideration were estimated to cost $80,000.

A summary of the proposed changes includes:

- Variable 30km/h speed limit Koputaroa School zone

- Variable 30km/h speed limit for Manawatū College and Foxton School zone, with the exception of Hulke St

- Permanent 30km/h speed limits for all other local road school zones

- Permanent 30km/h speed limit for Manakau Village

- Shannon School 30km/h zone extended 275m southeast to the intersection on Vogel St

- Foxton Beach School zone extended 20m east along Thomas Place, incorporating Low Ave

- Coley Street School zone permanent 30km/h extended to include Futter St from Coley St to Avenue Rd, and Avenue Rd from west of Futter St intersection to east of Spring St intersection

- Tokomaru School 30km/h speed limit has been extended to 300m southeast of SH57 intersection

- Levin North School zone has extended 48m northeast along Weraroa Rd, to start the 30km/h speed limit at the top of a hill, rather than at the bottom

- Existing 50km/h zone on Muhunoa East Rd in Ōhau School zone has been extended to Fayden Close

- Arete Lane, Ruapai Drive and Oriwa Lane have been changed from to 60km/h

- Te Whanga Rd reduced from 80km/h to 60km/h

- Buller Rd, currently speed limit of 80km/h, reduced to 60km/h fom SH1 to CD Farm Rd, and a 30km/h speed limit from CD Farm Rd to the road end by Papaitonga Reserve.

