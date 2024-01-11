Horowhenua Libraries’ Summer Book Sale is on

Horowhenua Libraries book sale January 2024

By Kiri Pepene, Library Information Research & Local History Team Lead

I love a good sale! The thrill of ferreting through boxes of books, never knowing what you might find. Sometimes I find too many great books, leading to the need for additional bookshelves. I could spend hours looking through second-hand books. I have a dream that maybe one day I’ll come across an early edition of Mrs Beeton’s Book of Household Management.

It was first published in 1861 and is a book I would love to have in my collection. Alas, the odds of finding something like that in a provincial New Zealand bookshop or book sale is about as likely as growing daisies on the moon.

The Friends of Horowhenua Libraries host a big book sale twice a year at the Levin Library, once in the summer and again in winter. The Friends of the Library are a group whose aim is to support the library to encourage and enhance literacy in our community.

Additionally, the Friends of Horowhenua Libraries support programs such as Books for Babies, where every baby born in Horowhenua Maternity Hospital receives an early literacy gift pack, and Bonus Books for under 5s, where every child who becomes a library member gets a free book. These book sales are extremely popular, with thousands of books discovering new homes.

The books sold are a combination of ex-library books and donations from the public. The ex-library books are ones that we weed out of our collections. We look for books that have not been issued often in the past few years and also assess the current relevance of their topics. For instance, health and computer books can quickly become outdated, so their information is no longer useful.

The money raised from the book sale goes into special collections within Levin, Foxton, and Shannon Libraries and to support programs that help promote the love of reading. So come on down from Monday, January 15 at 9.00 am! There are 10,000 books, magazines, DVDs, puzzles, and CDs, all in need of a new home, and most items are $1 or less! See our website for more information at tetakere.org.nz.





Top 10 books

Non-Fiction Books

Restorative Justice Insights and Stories From My Journey by Howard Zehr

Ngātokimatawhaorua: The Biography of a Waka by Jeff Evans

Brother Do You Love Me by Manni Coe and Reuban Coe

Different Times: A History of British Comedy by David Stubbs

Tangled Vines: Power Privilege and the Murdaugh Family Murders by John Glatt

Sigrid Rides by Travis Nelson

The Fragile Earth by David Remnick and Henry Finder

A-Wake-(E)nd by Audrey Brown-Pereira

Africana by Lerato Umah-Shaylor

The Homemade Table by Nicola Galloway.





What’s On

Heritage room:

Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Tuesday to Saturday at the following times:

Tuesday, 10.00am -12.30pm

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday 10.00am – 12.30pm and 1.00pm- 3.00pm

Saturday 10.00am – 12.00pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the Research librarian available all day every Friday





Friday 12 January:

Summer Side Quest, Activities and Challenges,

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 1pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10.30am – 12pm

Shannon Library, All Day

Jim Redmond Crib Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

SeniorNet, Get help with your tablets, phones and laptops

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm – 3pm





Monday 15 January:

Summer Book Sale, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 9am – 5.30pm

Summer Side Quest, Activities and Challenges,

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 1pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10.30am – 12pm

Shannon Library, All Day

Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 11pm

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

Simply Meditation, Meditation Class, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm, koha





Tuesday 16 January:

Summer Book Sale, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 9am – 5.30pm

Summer Side Quest, Activities and Challenges,

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 1pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10.30am – 12pm

Shannon Library, All Day

Justice of the Peace, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 2pm, $2





Wednesday 17 January:

Summer Book Sale, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 9pm

Summer Side Quest, Activities and Challenges,

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 1pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10.30am – 12pm

Shannon Library, All Day

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

Crochet & Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am





Thursday 18 January:

Summer Book Sale, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 9am – 5.30pm

Summer Side Quest, Activities and Challenges,

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 1pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10.30am – 12pm

Shannon Library, All Day

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 2pm, $2



