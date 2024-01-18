Library reading challenege Goodreads is popular.

It’s a new year! 2024 has ticked over into existence, and for some, this brings the promise of fresh beginnings and personal growth in the form of New Year’s resolutions.

I myself am less of a practitioner of the ‘new year, new me’ goal setting, it’s more favourable for me to roll with the flow of the year, finding liberation in allowing life and personal growth to evolve organically, not bound by too many calendar markers.

However, I have made an exception these last few years, in the form of the yearly reading goal. Setting a yearly reading tally and tracking my progress, has been instrumental in my return to regular reading for pleasure.

I have always loved reading, however the different stages and phases of life have meant my reading practice has dipped and ebbed over the years. Having children really impacted my reading practice because of the sheer fatigue of it all, and studying meant that what time I did have was spent reading for academic learning (vastly different from reading for pleasure).

Well, my children are a bit older now, and the studies are done (for now), so I’ve been reading for the love of it, and it’s been magical.

I’ve been using Goodreads to track my reading goals, a popular online platform where readers can discover, track and discuss books. It has a social element, if you wish you can add friends and be motivated by their reads and reviews. I have found it amazing to track my reading for the year in one handy place (I use the app on my phone), remembering everything I read in a year would be near impossible for me otherwise.

Their yearly reading challenge, in which you pledge to read a certain number of books, is wildly popular. Some identify this as utilising the principles of gamification, a motivational strategy that applies game design to non-game contexts, tapping into people’s intrinsic motivation for achievement. About 7.6 million people participated last year, pledging to read around 330 million books.

Reading for pleasure is alive and thriving! I’ve participated in the Goodreads reading challenge only since 2022, but it really kick-started my reading again. In 2022 my goal was 25 books, and read 38. In 2023 my goal was 50 books, and I read 62. That gamification really worked wonders for me.

So, if you fancy setting a reading goal this year, it’s not too late to start. You don’t have to use Goodreads, there are a multitude of other platforms, or maybe you’ll just do it old school. My top tips … diversify your reading, try graphic novels and audiobooks, or a genre you’re not familiar with, or reading digitally.

In addition, if the tally keeping ends up getting too much or removes the pleasure of it all, don’t be afraid to abandon the numerical goal, and embrace reading just for yourself, for the love, enjoyment and enrichment of it.





Top 10 books

Non-Fiction Books

Think like a monk: train your mind for peace and purpose every day by Jay Shetty

You have more influence than you think: how we underestimate our power of persuasion and why it matters by Vanessa K Bohns

Total stress relief practical solutions that really work by Vera Peiffer

The career within you: how to find the perfect job for your personality by Elizabeth Wagele and Ingrid Stabb

The moaning of life: the worldly wisdom of Karl Pilkington by Karl Pilkington

A more beautiful question: the power of inquiry to spark breakthrough ideas by Warren Berger

Mindset by Carol S Dweck

Better Than Before: Mastering the Habits of Our Everyday Lives by Gretchen Rubin

Collaborative intelligence: thinking with people who think differently by Dawna Markova and Angie McArthur

Sane new world: how to tame the mind by Ruby Wax

How to deal with low self-esteem: a 5-step, CBT-based plan for overcoming negative thoughts and eliminating self-doubt by Christine Wilding





Exhibitions

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery Presents Artistry in Nature and Quirky Old Buildings by Charles Bagnall - January 17-February 26.

Discover the captivating journey of Charles Bagnall, a self-taught ‘snap shoot’ photographer, with a passion for capturing the essence of New Zealand’s landscapes and unique architecture. Immerse yourself in the breathtaking scenes that reflect his unique viewpoint that celebrates the spontaneity and beauty found in both the natural world and human-made structures.

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Gallery: Measina Tagata and A’u Tala – January 13-22 January.

A collaborative Pasifika exhibition with Manawatū and Horowhenua Pasifika communities, the first of it kind at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom showcases a range of art from traditional art, tapa cloths and a variety of mediums and forms by local Pasifika artists.





What's On

