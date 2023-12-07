At Libraries Horowhenua we recognise the importance of AI education.

‘Twas the night before Christmas, in Horowhenua’s embrace

Not a sound could be heard, just the wind’s gentle trace.

The rivers flowed quietly, ‘neath the moon’s soft glow,

In the heart of New Zealand, where the flax bushes grow.

In jandals I stood, abreast pōhutukawa’s bloom,

Awaiting Saint Nick in this Kiwi’s room.

Through the chimney he came with presents so bright,

A waka pulled by steer on this tranquil night.

Stockings were filled, by the wharenui’s wall,

A touch of his finger, a nod, that was all.

He sprang to his waka, his team took to flight,

“Haere rā Horowhenua, and to all a good night!”

Okay, full disclosure, I did not write this and neither did any poet or author. This is the work of ChatGPT.

Quite simply, I asked the artificial intelligence chat bot for a shortened version of the classic ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas poem by Clement Clarke Moore with a focus on the Horowhenua, NZ and this was the result. I think it did a pretty good job, what do you think?

Here at Libraries Horowhenua, we recognise the importance of AI education. As AI continues to develop, understanding models like ChatGPT is essential for discussion around AI ethics, responsible use, and potential societal impacts.

Knowing how to interact with ChatGPT can have practical applications such as using it for brainstorming ideas, obtaining information in a conversational manner, or generating text such as the little ditty above.

Ultimately, staying informed about ChatGPT and similar technologies can contribute to a broader understanding of the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence and its applications in our daily lives.

We are now including a session specific to learning about ChatGPT and offering a basic overview of this rapidly developing area of technology, so you can be in the know! To learn more about ChatGPT, register now for our Intro to ChatGPT digital session on Wednesday, December 13 1pm-3pm.





Exhibitions

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō is proud to present an Elves workshop which runs from December 1-31, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery Space.

Santa’s elves are setting up shop in our gallery space throughout December. While the reindeer take a break, the elves will craft at night, and during the day, the space is all yours for festive crafts, decorations, and photos!

We’ve got two crafts at a time— one for adults and an easy one for kids, changing every few days. Plus, Happy Mail is back, so get ready for card-making fun. Stay tuned for resources at our branches too!