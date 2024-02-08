Audiobooks are gaining in popularity.

Amidst the countless libraries worldwide, where the written word has long held sway, a subtle revolution is underway.

The once-hallowed act of reading is finding a companion in the world of audio, where audiobooks, podcasts, and voice notes are becoming more than just a passing trend. It’s a shift from eyes to ears, and perhaps, in how we perceive and understand the world.

Traditionally, reading has been perceived as the higher art, invoking images of cosy bedtime stories and the ancient practice of oral storytelling.

However, as we witness a gradual fading away of the effort involved in decoding written words, a question arises: What exactly would we lose if the tether to physical books were to loosen in the years to come?

Reading is far from dead, especially with the recent surge in reading habits after lockdowns. Nevertheless, the audiobook market has seen consistent double-digit growth, and podcasting is burgeoning faster than any other media.

Millennials, in particular, are embracing this auditory shift. The notion that listening is flighty or unserious, is slowly dissipating. Listening is not cheating; it’s a nuanced, immersive experience that caters to the demands of our multitasking, information-saturated lives.

Yet, the intimacy of listening brings its challenges, notably the difficulty in sharing the experience. Unlike passing on a cherished book, recommending a podcast lacks the tangible connection that a well-worn paperback provides. There’s a unique joy in stumbling upon someone else’s notes in the margin or a forgotten postcard used as a bookmark.

Despite the rise of listening, the written word is likely to endure, akin to vinyl records and handwritten letters. It holds a timeless charm and offers an unmatched experience that cannot be replicated by the transient nature of audio.

However, as we traverse this evolving literary landscape, let’s not dismiss the art of listening – for sometimes, the spoken word may be the melody that harmonises with the rustle of turning pages.

If you’re a registered member or eMember of Libraries Horowhenua, explore our vast collection of free audiobooks available through our eLibrary platforms: Libby, CloudLibrary, and Hoopla.





Top 10 books

Audio Books - Libby

Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins

A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas

I’m Glad my Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas





Exhibitions

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery Presents Artistry in Nature and Quirky Old Buildings by Charles Bagnall – January 17 to February 26, 2024.

Discover the captivating journey of Charles Bagnall a self-taught ‘snap-shoot’ photographer, with a passion for capturing the essence of New Zealand’s landscapes and unique architecture. Immerse yourself in the breathtaking scenes that reflect his unique viewpoint that celebrates the spontaneity and beauty found in both the natural world and human-made structures.

Te Awahou Nuiewe Stroom Gallery: To Catch a Falling Star, Hopukia te whetū rere – January 27 to March 22, 2024.

This brilliant and thought-provoking show by Te Awahou Collective is an interpretation of the work by the late Dr Cliff Whiting, an internationally renowned artist, esteemed teacher and practitioner of Māori arts. Under the guidance of Albert McCarthy the Te Awahou Collective, a group of 14 local artists, come together for a two-month art exhibition showcasing their talents. Varied styles, techniques, disciplines and backgrounds (painting, sculpture, carving, weaving, photography, illustration and digital) have been assembled for this special showing of the local artists and their unique works.





What’s On

Heritage room:

Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Tuesday to Saturday at the following times:

Tuesday, 10am -12.30pm

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 10am – 12.30pm and 1pm- 3pm

Saturday 10am – 12pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the research librarian available all day every Friday.





Friday, February 9:

Friday Live Concert, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm

Jim Redmond Crib Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

SeniorNet, Get help with your tablets, phones and laptops

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm – 3pm





Saturday, February 10:

Chinese New Year the Year of the Dragon, event, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11.30am

Chinese New Year the Year of the Dragon, event, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 1.30pm





Monday, February 12:

Storytime, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 10.30pm

Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 11pm

Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 5pm

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

Hug Horowhenua Ukulele Group, main space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am – 12pm

Simply Meditation, meditation class, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm, koha

Knitting Workshop, Shannon Library, 1pm – 3pm





Tuesday, February 13:

Justice of the Peace, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm

Really Alive Poets, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 2pm, $2

Lego Hour, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 3.30pm – 4.30pm





Wednesday, February 14:

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

Sewing Workshop, Shannon Library, 10.30am – 12pm

Crochet and Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am

Pop Up Eats Horowhenua, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō carpark, 5pm – 8pm

Quiz Night, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm – 9pm, $5





Thursday 15 February:

Digital Drop-Ins Session, Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

Sewing Workshop, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 2pm, $2





Welcome in the Year of The Dragon and celebrate Chinese New Year 2024 at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō and Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom.

Explore traditional music and indulge in delicious culinary treasures. Adding an extra spark to the event, the captivating Chinese Dragon dance will offer a unique glimpse into this rich culture. It’s a rare chance for the Horowhenua to witness such a skilled and intricate performance, enriching everyone’s understanding of Chinese traditions.

We’ll also be treated to a tranquil tai chi workout led by the Horowhenua Kapiti Chinese Association, an awesome demonstration of the ancient martial art of kung fu from the Shaolin Kung Fu School and a mesmerising traditional fan dance from the New Zealand Chinese Association, in a vast range of appreciation of Chinese culture. If that’s not enough entertainment for you, the Ang Lee wuxia classic Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon will screen from 11.30am, or you can take a moment to enjoy the serene calm of the outdoor Chinese Garden space, open all day.

Let’s celebrate Chinese New Year by getting creative and making vibrant paper dragons in a fun craft activity that will be available at all three of our libraries.

No registrations are required, suitable for all ages.







