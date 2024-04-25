Horowhenua libraries as learning hubs: Supporting education in today’s fast paced environment

Libraries serve as spaces for collaboration and discovery.

By Jennifer Walton, Library Engagement Team Lead

Libraries have long been recognised as more than just repositories for books; they serve as vibrant learning hubs that play a crucial role in fostering education and knowledge distribution within communities. In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, libraries continue to meet the diverse needs of patrons.

One of the key functions of libraries as learning hubs is our provision of access to a vast array of resources. While books remain at the core of library collections, our libraries also offer access to digital materials, including e-books, audiobooks, online papers and databases. This wealth of resources enables patrons to explore virtually any topic of interest, empowering lifelong learning and personal development.

Libraries serve as spaces for collaboration and discovery. Our libraries now feature areas for group study, workshops, and community events, providing opportunities for individuals to engage with others, exchange ideas, and collaborate on projects. Whether it’s a student working on a group assignment, an entrepreneur seeking to network with like-minded individuals, or a hobbyist joining a crafting group, libraries offer inclusive spaces where people can come together to learn and grow.

Libraries Horowhenua also plays a critical role in bridging the digital divide. For those who may not have access to technology or the internet at home, libraries provide free computer and internet access to library members, helping to level the playing field and ensure equitable access to information and educational resources. Our librarians offer technology training and assistance to help patrons navigate the digital landscape, empowering them to develop essential digital literacy skills. For example, our Digital Skills for Seniors sessions start from Monday, April 29, so call in now to register or find out more information.

Libraries are dynamic learning hubs that play a vital role in promoting education, fostering community engagement, and allowing individuals to pursue their passions. By embracing innovation and inclusivity, libraries continue to enrich lives and strengthen communities in the digital age and beyond.





Top 10 books

Latest in Rental Fiction

Alex Cross Must Die, by James Patterson

A Very Lively Murder, by Katy Watson

Tom Clancy Command and Control, by Marc Cameron

Unnatural Death, by Patricia Cornwell

Napoleon’s Spy, by Ben Kane

On a Woman’s Madness, by Astrid Roemer

New Beginnings by the Sunflower Cliffs, by Georgina Troy

Falling for You, by Debbie Johnson

One Night Beneath the Lemon Trees, by Mary Karras

The Black Feathers, by Rebecca Netley





What’s On

Heritage room:

Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Tuesday to Saturday at the following times:

Tuesday, 10.00am -12.30pm

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday 10.00am – 12.30pm and 1.00pm- 3.00pm

Saturday 10.00am – 12.00pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the Research librarian available all day every Friday.





Friday 26 April:

School Holiday Programme - Shake Up Your Senses,

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm

Shannon Library, 1.30pm – 3pm

Friday Live Concert, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm

Jim Redmond Crib Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

SeniorNet, Get help with your tablets, phones and laptops

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm – 3pm





Monday 29 April:

Storytime, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 10.30am

Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 11pm

Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 5pm

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

H.U.G Horowhenua Ukulele Group, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am – 12pm

Simply Meditation, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm, koha

Digital Learning: Foundation Skills, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm





Tuesday 30 April:

Tea & Tales, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10.30am – 11.30am

Justice of the Peace, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11.30pm – 1.30pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2

Lego Hour, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 3.30pm – 4.30pm





Wednesday 1 May:

Friends of the Horowhenua Libraries Morning Tea – Speaker: Pam Coleman, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm, All Welcome

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

Crochet & Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am

Digital Learning: Smartphone Basics, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

Code Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm – 5pm

Teen Book Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm – 5pm

Pop Up Eats Horowhenua, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Carpark, 5pm – 8pm

Quiz Night, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm – 9pm, $5

Page Turners Book Kōrero Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm





Thursday 2 May:

Tea & Tales, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am – 11.30am

Sewing Workshop, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2

The friends of the Horowhenua Libraries gather on the first Wednesday of every month at 10.30am at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō for morning tea, and a guest speaker and all are welcome to join! It’s a fantastic opportunity to connect with fellow library lovers and learn something new.

Joining us for this month’s FOHL’s morning Tea is Pam Coleman. Pam recently travelled to Nepal to work with the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts. Pam will share her photos and experiences of this life-changing trip. So join us on Wednesday, May 1, 10.30am in the Open meeting Room at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10 Bath St, Levin.