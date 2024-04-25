Horowhenua libraries as learning hubs: Supporting education in today’s fast paced environment

By Jennifer Walton, Library Engagement Team Lead
Libraries have long been recognised as more than just repositories for books; they serve as vibrant learning hubs that play a crucial role in fostering education and knowledge distribution within communities. In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, libraries continue to meet the diverse needs of patrons.
One of the key functions of libraries as learning hubs is our provision of access to a vast array of resources. While books remain at the core of library collections, our libraries also offer access to digital materials, including e-books, audiobooks, online papers and databases. This wealth of resources enables patrons to explore virtually any topic of interest, empowering lifelong learning and personal development.
Libraries serve as spaces for collaboration and discovery. Our libraries now feature areas for group study, workshops, and community events, providing opportunities for individuals to engage with others, exchange ideas, and collaborate on projects. Whether it’s a student working on a group assignment, an entrepreneur seeking to network with like-minded individuals, or a hobbyist joining a crafting group, libraries offer inclusive spaces where people can come together to learn and grow.
Libraries Horowhenua also plays a critical role in bridging the digital divide. For those who may not have access to technology or the internet at home, libraries provide free computer and internet access to library members, helping to level the playing field and ensure equitable access to information and educational resources. Our librarians offer technology training and assistance to help patrons navigate the digital landscape, empowering them to develop essential digital literacy skills. For example, our Digital Skills for Seniors sessions start from Monday, April 29, so call in now to register or find out more information.
Libraries are dynamic learning hubs that play a vital role in promoting education, fostering community engagement, and allowing individuals to pursue their passions. By embracing innovation and inclusivity, libraries continue to enrich lives and strengthen communities in the digital age and beyond.
Top 10 books
Latest in Rental Fiction
Alex Cross Must Die, by James Patterson
A Very Lively Murder, by Katy Watson
Tom Clancy Command and Control, by Marc Cameron
Unnatural Death, by Patricia Cornwell
Napoleon’s Spy, by Ben Kane
On a Woman’s Madness, by Astrid Roemer
New Beginnings by the Sunflower Cliffs, by Georgina Troy
Falling for You, by Debbie Johnson
One Night Beneath the Lemon Trees, by Mary Karras
The Black Feathers, by Rebecca Netley
What’s On
Heritage room:
Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Tuesday to Saturday at the following times:
Tuesday, 10.00am -12.30pm
Wednesday, Thursday & Friday 10.00am – 12.30pm and 1.00pm- 3.00pm
Saturday 10.00am – 12.00pm
Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the Research librarian available all day every Friday.
Friday 26 April:
School Holiday Programme - Shake Up Your Senses,
Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm
Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm
Shannon Library, 1.30pm – 3pm
Friday Live Concert, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm
Jim Redmond Crib Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm
SeniorNet, Get help with your tablets, phones and laptops
Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm
Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm – 3pm
Monday 29 April:
Storytime, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 10.30am
Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 11pm
Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 5pm
Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm
H.U.G Horowhenua Ukulele Group, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am – 12pm
Simply Meditation, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm, koha
Digital Learning: Foundation Skills, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm
Tuesday 30 April:
Tea & Tales, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10.30am – 11.30am
Justice of the Peace, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11.30pm – 1.30pm
500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2
Lego Hour, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 3.30pm – 4.30pm
Wednesday 1 May:
Friends of the Horowhenua Libraries Morning Tea – Speaker: Pam Coleman, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm, All Welcome
Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm
Crochet & Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am
Digital Learning: Smartphone Basics, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm
Code Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm – 5pm
Teen Book Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm – 5pm
Pop Up Eats Horowhenua, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Carpark, 5pm – 8pm
Quiz Night, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm – 9pm, $5
Page Turners Book Kōrero Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm
Thursday 2 May:
Tea & Tales, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am – 11.30am
Sewing Workshop, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm
500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2
The friends of the Horowhenua Libraries gather on the first Wednesday of every month at 10.30am at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō for morning tea, and a guest speaker and all are welcome to join! It’s a fantastic opportunity to connect with fellow library lovers and learn something new.
Joining us for this month’s FOHL’s morning Tea is Pam Coleman. Pam recently travelled to Nepal to work with the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts. Pam will share her photos and experiences of this life-changing trip. So join us on Wednesday, May 1, 10.30am in the Open meeting Room at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10 Bath St, Levin.