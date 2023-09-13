Cool goal-kicking halfback Jack Tatu-Robertsson adding a conversion for Horowhenua Kapiti. Photo / Lewis Gardner

He ain’t the biggest player on the park, but Horowhenua-Kāpiti halfback Jack Tatu-Robertsson is worth his weight in gold.

Robertsson, who is equally at home at either first five-eighth or halfback, has an accurate kicking boot and the percentages needed in representative rugby to get his side home in the close games.

Many a time Horowhenua-Kāpiti have been able to keep the pressure on and stay in the game thanks to trusty boot of Tatu-Robertsson. He had an off day last weekend against Buller but that can happen, even to the best.

Robertsson was presented his blazer for 25 games for Horowhenua-Kāpiti at the after-match function last week, as was utility back Hamish Buick.

Buick had actually earned his blazer the week prior, but the team had to skedaddle straight after the game to catch their flight home so there wasn’t much chance of a ceremony.

Robertsson, Buick and the rest of the Horowhenua-Kāpiti rugby team will board a plane for Te Kuiti this morning with wind in their sails. It’s amazing what a couple of wins can do.

After a tough start to the Heartland competition and the threat of a wooden spoon, the team have turned a corner and are still in the hunt for top-eight finish.

It’s a relatively new-look Horowhenua-Kāpiti team this season - 19 players have made their debut. After losing their first three matches they had put together back-to-back wins in recent weeks.

The game against King Country tomorrow promises to be an even match. Horowhenua-Kāpiti are ninth on the table and King Country 11th.

Both sides have played West Coast, South Canterbury and Wairarapa Bush with similar scorelines. The only difference there being Horowhenua-Kāpiti scrapped home against the Bush 24-19, while King Country went down to Bush 35-26.

Horowhenua-Kāpiti coach Aleni Feagaiga said morale was high and there was belief in the team, despite the tough start to the season.

“It was a bit of a rude awakening as it is a big step up from club rugby in physicality, speed and discipline, but there’s belief among the players that we can compete at this level,” he said.

“Morale and belief has always been high, but it’s been good to get a couple of wins and stay in the hunt for top eight.”

Horowhenua-Kāpiti welcomed yet another debutante last week in first five-eight Aidan Champion, who was ushered into the team after Dale Sabbagh tore a bicep, ruling him out for the rest of the year.

Champion, a Hurricanes age grade representative who played for Wairarapa Bush last season, slotted straight in and formed a good early understanding with Tatu-Robertsson at halfback.

Feagaiga didn’t have to cast the net too wide to find a replacement for Sabbagh. Champion plays his club rugby for Marist in the Manawatū club competition.

HOROWHENUA-KĀPITI: David McErlean, Tutangiora Mafi, Jonathan Fuimaono, Ryan Shelford, Dallas Wiki, Aaron Lahmert, Jack Riley, Callum Watts-Pointer, Jack Tatu Robertsson, Aidan Champion, Willie Paia’aua, Regan Verney, Ollie Paotonu, Sean Pape, Leighton Ralph, Teraiti Donaghy, Leka Itielu, Henry Fonoti, Treden Winterburn, Kolino Koto, Josh Rauhihi, Connor Paki, Malaki Masoe.









