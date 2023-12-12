Gloy Deadman uses a magnifying glass to cross reference old Horowhenua Chronicle newspapers to try and name people in old photographs.

Boxes of old black-and-white photos taken by the longest-serving journalist in the 135-year history of Horowhenua Chronicle have surfaced - but who are the people in them?

Bob Malcolmson, who ranks as one of New Zealand’s longest-serving daily newspaper columnists, died in 2002 aged 80. He began working for the Horowhenua Chronicle newspaper in Levin in 1946, and even in retirement continued submitting articles each week.

The late Bob Malcolmson took thousands of photographs in a life-long career at Horowhenua Chronicle.

During that time Malcolmson took thousands of photographs, all in black and white, and stored them in cardboard boxes, which more recently have been stored in the archive room at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-po Levin Library.

But very few photos had names attached. The odd one had a date on the back, but most remain a mystery.

Now, a dedicated group of volunteers has taken on the task of putting names to the faces in each photograph, headed by Levin woman Gloy Deadman.

Each week they meet at the archive room of Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-po Levin Library and look up past editions of Horowhenua Chronicle to see if each particular photo made it to print and had a caption.

Many didn’t. And those that did often appeared at a different time to the date on the back of the photo. Not to be deterred, the good volunteers march on, scouring through the boxes.

Mrs Deadman, 87, began the work just a few months ago. After opening the first box at home and placing some photos on the kitchen table, she realised the enormity of the task at hand and was appreciative of all the help.

She was joined by other members of the Horowhenua Family History Group who now meet every Friday and scour through the old photographs. The more learned eyes the better, and every so often someone is able to put a name to a face through recognition.

It happens so often, its uncanny. While Horowhenua Chronicle was there, volunteer Noeline Lyons found a photo that had five generations of her late husband John’s family, and she was able to identify each person by name.

Noeline Lyons was able to name every person in this photographs - it was five generations of her late husband John's family that appeared in Horowhenua Chronicle.

Many of the photographs are of newborn babies, or married couples on their wedding day. Such events were newsworthy at the time and regularly appeared in Horowhenua Chronicle.

Local knowledge helped. Mrs Deadman and her late husband Ian moved to Levin from Dannevirke with their three children in 1966. She was a school teacher and worked for many years at Taitoko Primary School until retirement.

She took up the job of looking at the Bob Malcolmson collection following the recent death of her husband, determined to keep busy. She had experience researching genealogy for more than half a century and was a long serving member of the Horowhenua Historical Society.

Levin woman Gloy Deadman with an interesting photo showing the price of beer at the time.

“I heard them talking at the library about the boxes of photos and thought, they’ll stay boxes of photos unless we do something, and I had spare time...” she said.

Mrs Deadman is gradually losing her sight, so peruses the pages of newspapers with the aid of a magnifying glass.

The group, who have started meeting every Friday between 10am and noon at the library, are now making their way through the third box of the Malcolmson collection.

Kiri Pepene, iibrary information research and local history team lead, said the volunteers deserved kudos for their efforts.

Marjorie Law, Gloy Deadman, Chris McLennan, John Dixon and Noeline Lyons at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-po Levin Library.

“They are doing an amazing job and it needs recognition. They know their history,” she said.

“It’s so cool, and rewarding. And I think it’s a chance for those doing the work to get together and reminisce.”

Pepene said the goal was to have as many people as possible in the photographs named. There were boxes of negatives too.

“It can be really important researching their family history,” she said.

In an ideal world each photograph would be digitised, but logistically that could take decades.

“For the moment, we are identifying as many as we can and indexing them,” she said.

To spread the net a bit wider, the Horowhenua Family History Group was planning to have a display of photographs at the Horowhenua AP and I Show at Levin Showground, to be held January 20-22 next year, where people could look through albums.

Meanwhile, Bob Malcolmson’s association with the local newspaper began after his World War II service. He ended up working for the paper for 56 years.

Though retired and seriously ill, he continued to write a weekly column he called The Listening Post and never missed producing a column in 43 years.

He held positions of chief reporter and chief sub-editor during his career with the newspaper and was acting editor on a number of occasions.

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.