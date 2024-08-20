Advertisement
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Horowhenua job expo ready to inspire the next generation of workers

Horowhenua Chronicle
2 mins to read
A participant at last year's Future Pathways expo in Horowhenua exploring one of the interactive displays.

Rangatahi in Horowhenua will have the opportunity to explore a world of career possibilities at the upcoming Future Pathways job expo.

The expo in October connects young people with local employers, training providers and support services, helping them navigate the journey towards their chosen careers.

Future Pathways 2024 will offer attendees a hands-on experience with various career options. It will include interactive exhibits designed to immerse young people in the possibilities available to them, from practical challenges to virtual reality experiences.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said the expo is a great way for rangatahi in the district to explore potential careers.

“Horowhenua is growing, and with that growth comes a wealth of new opportunities. Future Pathways is a fantastic chance for our young people to discover exciting career options and start building their futures right here at home.”

Wanden said the expo gives young people the chance to consider careers or pathways they may not have thought about before.

“Connecting our youth with their future careers is not just about filling jobs, it’s about empowering them to achieve their full potential and contribute to our community’s ongoing success.”

The Future Pathways expo is a collaboration between Horowhenua District Council, the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs, the Ministry of Social Development, and other community partners.

Employers and support service or training providers who would like to be involved with the expo can contact the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs team mtfj@horowhenua.govt.nz for more details.

The Details:

Date: Tuesday, October 22

Time: 10am to 2pm

Location: Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō

