A participant at last year's Future Pathways expo in Horowhenua exploring one of the interactive displays.

A participant at last year's Future Pathways expo in Horowhenua exploring one of the interactive displays.

Rangatahi in Horowhenua will have the opportunity to explore a world of career possibilities at the upcoming Future Pathways job expo.

The expo in October connects young people with local employers, training providers and support services, helping them navigate the journey towards their chosen careers.

Future Pathways 2024 will offer attendees a hands-on experience with various career options. It will include interactive exhibits designed to immerse young people in the possibilities available to them, from practical challenges to virtual reality experiences.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said the expo is a great way for rangatahi in the district to explore potential careers.

“Horowhenua is growing, and with that growth comes a wealth of new opportunities. Future Pathways is a fantastic chance for our young people to discover exciting career options and start building their futures right here at home.”