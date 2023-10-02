Jackets and hats were a must at the petanque nationals played in Levin last weekend.

Jackets and hats were a must at the petanque nationals played in Levin last weekend.

Horowhenua Petanque Club hosted the national mixed doubles as well as the national pointing competition last weekend under blistery conditions. With a decent load of snow on the highest hills in the ranges, players from throughout New Zealand donned not only caps, but hats and warm jackets on the pistes at Western Park.

There were 38 entries.

Ngaire Eriksen

Barry Cross

The club is proud to have hosted a national competition, which is no mean feat for a small club in the regions. Its players also did well, scoring two second placings, a third and a fifth.

Ultimate mixed doubles champs were Tiki Ruta and Diana Glamuzina from the Panmure Pioneers/Vikings, who beat Richard Browne and Sharon Cannon from Ashburton/Bay View to the punch.

Local team Graeme Morris and Anne Hogg (Masterton/Horowhenua) were second in the plate competitions, while Gavin and Marie Jones from Horowhenua shared third place in division four with John Taylor and Margaret Maher from Northcote.

Vaughan Husband (Manawatu) and Richard Turfrey (Whanganui) won the 2023 men's pointing nationals.

Mixed double runners-up Richard Browne and Sharon Cannon, from Ashburton/Bay View.

Diana Glamuzina and Tiki Ruta from the Panmure Vikings/Pioneers are the 2023 petanque champions.

Barry Cross and Ngaire Eriksen from Horowhenua shared fifth place in that same competition with three other teams.

Ngaire Eriksen, who is club captain at Horowhenua, also was second in the women’s pointing competition, which was won by Barb Parnell from Kennedy Park. Vaughan Husband (Manawatū) and Richard Turfrey (Whanganui) won the 2023 men’s pointing nationals.