Horowhenua Hearing Association receives funding for affordable hearing aids in Levin

Horowhenua Hearing Association office manager Karen Rowsell.

The Horowhenua Hearing Association has received a funding boost which will help it provide access to more affordable hearing aids for people with mild to moderate hearing loss.

Local energy retailer, Pulse Energy, awarded the association $1000 through its Powering Your Community Fund which is designed to help clubs, schools or local projects make a difference - and now residents in Levin can access self-fitting over-the-counter Vibe Hearing Aids by visiting the association’s office.

“This is a game changer for people with mild to moderate hearing loss in our community,” Horowhenua Hearing Association office manager Karen Rowsell said.

“Over-the-counter hearing aids are less expensive than prescription ones, and you don’t need an appointment with a hearing specialist, so you can access them easily and quickly.”

Pulse Energy chief executive Sharnie Warren said the judging panel was impressed by the hard work and dedication of the association to support its local community.

“It’s our great pleasure to give them a helping hand through our community fund. It’s one of the many ways we give back; something that underpins the way Pulse works across New Zealand.”

Pulse Energy allocates grant funding each year as part of its Powering Your Community initiative. To date, it has distributed nine grants to community organisations across the country.

From fitting and programming the over-the-counter hearing aids to battery recycling, maintenance of hearing aids as well as on-site minor repairs, hearing and health advocacy and funding information, the association provides a comprehensive range of services to the local community.

“We also have access to phones designed for people with hearing impairment, which have larger buttons and flashing lights along with higher volume ring tones,” Roswell said.

Roswell said she spends one day a week visiting local rest homes where she provides free advice plus the maintenance and care of hearing aids.

She also conducts educational workshops for staff who are training to work in rest-home facilities, equipping them with the tools they need to better support hard-of-hearing residents.

“I was surprised at the lack of information available to people in the community with hearing loss and the help they could access. We want to help as many people as we can.”

The Levin office in Oxford St is manned Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9am until 4pm. Hearing tests for those over 18 can be booked by phoning 0800 008 011.

