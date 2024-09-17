Horowhenua Hearing Association office manager Karen Rowsell.

The Horowhenua Hearing Association has received a funding boost which will help it provide access to more affordable hearing aids for people with mild to moderate hearing loss.

Local energy retailer, Pulse Energy, awarded the association $1000 through its Powering Your Community Fund which is designed to help clubs, schools or local projects make a difference - and now residents in Levin can access self-fitting over-the-counter Vibe Hearing Aids by visiting the association’s office.

“This is a game changer for people with mild to moderate hearing loss in our community,” Horowhenua Hearing Association office manager Karen Rowsell said.

“Over-the-counter hearing aids are less expensive than prescription ones, and you don’t need an appointment with a hearing specialist, so you can access them easily and quickly.”

Pulse Energy chief executive Sharnie Warren said the judging panel was impressed by the hard work and dedication of the association to support its local community.