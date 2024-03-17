Horowhenua District Council has just set wages for elected members, and there ain't much of an increase for some.

Horowhenua District Council has just set wages for elected members, and there ain't much of an increase for some.

“Take the time and participate in the LTP consultation process to have your say. Now, more than ever, we need your voice to support council as we navigate challenging times and make tough decisions,” Mayor Bernie says.

Visit letskorero.horowhenua.govt.nz/LTP2024-44 for more information or pop into Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom or Shannon Library to view a hardcopy of the consultation document.

How to have your say

It’s easy to ask questions, share your thoughts with council and make a submission to the Long-Term Plan. Submissions close April 15. Council will receive formal submissions and other feedback, including comments from social media, ahead of any decision making.

Online

letskorero.horowhenua.govt.nz/LTP2024-44

Facebook.com/HorowhenuaDC/

Tiktok.com/@hdcouncil

Instagram.com/horowhenuadc

ltp@horowhenua.govt.nz





Consultation document

In person

You can speak to one of our council officers on 06 366 0999 or contact your elected members.

Council is holding several events and workshops that are open to everyone. A full list of events and workshops is available on letskorero.horowhenua.govt.nz/LTP2024-44.

Drop into a “Cuppa with a Councillor” session at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom or Shannon Library to learn more about the Long-Term Plan, share your views and get help to make a submission. Here are the session times:

• Thursday, March 21, 10.30am

• Thursday, March 28, 10.30am

• Thursday, April 4, 10.30am

• Thursday, April 11, 10.30am





Making your submission on paper

Submissions can be delivered to:

Horowhenua District Council Offices, 126 Oxford Street, Levin

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, Bath Street, Levin

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 92 Main Street, Foxton





Posted to:

Horowhenua District Council, Private Bag 4002, Levin 5540





Key Dates

Consultation runs until April 15. Council hearings (where people can speak to their submissions) will be held on May 1 and 2. Council deliberations (where elected members consider all information, advice and community feedback and make decisions) will be held May 22 and 23. Council adopts the Long-Term Plan on June 26. The Long-Term Plan will take effect on July 1, 2024.

The consultation document is here















