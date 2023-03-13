Horowhenua goes black-out to raise funds for cyclone victims

Dress in black on Friday, March 31 to help raise money for those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Black will be the colour of choice for many in Horowhenua on Friday, March 31. Many will be wearing black to help raise money for those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. And it is already catching on.

The Black Out is a district-wide event and businesses and schools are encouraged to wear black and donate to the Mayoral Relief Fund. The Black Out event will end with an evening auction on Saturday, April 1 at Te Takaretanga o Kura-hau-pō showcasing the district’s producers and local businesses.

“We’ve been hearing some great stories about people and businesses who are putting their hand up to support this very special event. We still need your support and every bit helps,” said mayor Bernie Wanden.

Flooding at the Herbertville Campground in Tararua District, Hawkes Bay on February 14 after cyclone Gabrielle brought extreme weather to New Zealand.

“We’ve activated our Mayoral Relief Fund here in Horowhenua and we’re calling for donations and support. The proceeds will go directly to the Hawke’s Bay and Tararua districts.”

To make a contribution, please use this account number 02-0668-0070607-002 and use either “Mayoral Relief Fund” or “Cyclone Gabrielle” as the reference when making the payment. You can get receipts for donations made if you require one for tax purposes. Simply email mayoralrelieffund@horowhenua.govt.nz to request one.

Kathy Mitchell, a member of the organising committee, said, “It’s been heartening to see the response so far. Everyone is coming together to support our friends up the line, including food producers and growers.

“We’ve still got a while to go so that we can really make an impact on the relief efforts and that’s why we want to hear from you about how you can help.”

You can buy tickets ($200) to the Black Out evening on Saturday, April 1 by visiting eventbrite.co.nz (eventbrite.co.nz/e/the-black-out-evening-tickets-565834094007).

Stay up to date with the event on The Black Out. Horowhenua - Hawkes Bay - Tararua Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090773167553

Businesses looking to sponsor the event can email kathy@bloomconsulting.co.nz.

The event is supported by the Horowhenua District Council, Horowhenua Taste Trail, Lemonface Design, Get Content, Makahika Outdoor Pursuit Centre and a collective of community members.



