“It had become a long way to drive for him so he and a few others put their heads together and organised a meeting to see who would like to join. I was one of the people who showed up, became a committee member and I’ve been here since.”

Now, 20 years later, the group has expanded majorly.

“We organise day and overnight trips, fishing across many parts of the Lower North Island, going from Taupō to Wellington.”

Introducing the next generation to freshwater angling was important to club members, working alongside the Kāpiti Fly Fishing Club to run the Ōtaki Kids Trout Fishing Day, Davenport said.

They also work with Fish & Game to go to Horowhenua College and speak to the students.

“We like the Take a Kid Fishing Day and working with the college is great fun as well. Our work with the college is linked to science, with the students observing the trout as they grow from an ova to a 50-60mm fry.”

The club was always on the lookout for new members.

“We’re just a bunch of like-minded people that like freshwater angling. We have fly fishing equipment there for people to use while they learn before they purchase their own rods, to ensure they’re positive it’s what they want to do before purchasing the equipment.

“We also teach people how to fly fish and run safety courses on proper techniques.”

With not long to go until the celebration, Davenport said he’d love to see new and old club members celebrating the milestone.

“We look forward to seeing you there.”

The Details:

What: Horowhenua Freshwater Anglers Club

When: Saturday, October 12

Where: Levin Cosmopolitan Club, 47/51 Oxford Street

Register: John Davenport: olport@windowslive.com











